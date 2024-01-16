Learn who are Elliot Kingsley's real father and mother

Elliot Kingsley is known for being the adopted son of renowned English singer Ozzy Osbourne. His mother, Thelma Riley, was the rockstar's first wife, and they were married for over a decade before he tied the knot with his current wife, Sharon Osbourne. This article explores lesser-known facts about Elliot Kingsley's life.

Elliot Kingsley and his stepdad Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne previously admitted to not being the best father to his six children. At the peak of his career, he was mostly away from home due to the demanding schedule of being a global rock star. His drug and alcohol problems also prevented him from being a present dad.

Elliot Kingsley's profile summary and bio

How old is Elliot Kingsley?

The celebrity stepson was born in 1966 in the United Kingdom, but his exact date of birth is unknown. He will celebrate his 58th birthday in 2024.

Who is Elliot Kingsley's mother?

His mother is Thelma Riley, an English teacher. She met rockstar Ozzy Osbourne in 1971 while working at a nightclub called the Rum Runner in Birmingham. The singer was still trying to make it in the music industry. The two dated for a few months before tying the knot.

Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM.

Who is Elliot Kingsley's real father?

Elliot was adopted by English singer Ozzy Osbourne when he married his mother, Thelma Riley, in 1971. He was around five years old. Little is known about Elliot Kingsley's biological father, who left when he was young.

Ozzy confessed in his 2009 memoir, I Am Ozzy, that he never got along with Elliot. He became addicted to drugs and rarely spent time with the family.

The rock star divorced Thelma in 1982. He later tied the knot with media personality Sharon Osbourne on the 4th of July 1982. The singer started dating Sharon in 1980 while still married to his first wife. He later admitted that he regretted how he treated Thelma and their children.

I thought money would buy everything, would fix everything … but money would buy the alcohol and the drugs and I behaved badly. The way I treated Thelma, it was wrong. I treated her really badly and the kids, two children. I was a very selfish, self-centered, egotistical guy.

Ozzy Osbourne performing live on stage at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Sao Paulo.

Elliot Kingsley's siblings

Elliot has two half-siblings from his mother's side. His younger half-sister, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, was born in January 1972, while his half-brother Louis Osbourne was born in 1975. He gained three stepsiblings, Aimee, Kelly Osbourne, and Jack, from Ozzy Osbourne's marriage to media personality Sharon Osbourne.

What does Elliot Kingsley do for a living?

Elliot Kingsley is a theatrical actor and has worked with several theatres around England. He has portrayed several characters, including Julius in Romeo and Juliet, Liam in The Story Giant, and Mendel in Fiddler on the Roof.

Elliot Kingsley's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $100,000. His stepfather, Ozzy Osbourne, has an estimated net worth of $220 million after being in the music industry since the late 1960s.

Who is Ozzy's adopted son?

The renowned English singer is the stepdad of Elliot Kingsley. He adopted him after marrying his mother, Thelma Riley, in 1971.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

Did Ozzy have kids with his first wife?

The rockstar and his first wife, Thelma, welcomed two children during their 11-year marriage. They had a daughter, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, in January 1972 and later had a son, Louis Osbourne, in 1975. Ozzy also adopted Thelma's son Elliot from her earlier relationship.

The singer did not have a strong bond with his kids when they were growing up. In the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Louis lamented about him being drunk most of the time;

When he was around, and he wasn't [drunk], he was a great father. But that was kind of seldom, really. I just have a lot of memories of him being drunk...like driving cars across fields and crashing them in the middle of the night and stuff like that. It's not good for family life, really.

Ozzy's eldest daughter Jessica was also not happy with him being an absentee father, saying,

I don't remember being put to bed or having a bath by dad or anything like that. I wouldn't say he was there for us, no, never on sports day, school trip, parents' evening. He wasn't like that, no.

Where is Ozzy Osbourne's first wife now?

Thelma Riley stayed out of the limelight after her divorce from the English rock star. She became a teacher in Leicestershire, England.

How old was Sharon Osbourne when she married Ozzy?

The television personality was 29 when she married the singer on the 4th of July 1982. Sharon was born on 9 October 1952 in London, England.

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute.

Elliot Kingsley chose to stay out of the spotlight after his parents' divorce in the early 1980s. He has yet to address his relationship with his famous stepdad publicly.

