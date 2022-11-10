Thelma Riley's biography, age, children, spouse, D.O.B, social media, net worth

Thelma Riley, also known as Thelma Osbourne or Thelma Mayfair, is a British former celebrity family member and school teacher in Leicestershire, England. She is popularly known as the ex-wife of Ozzy Osbourne, the famous British rock star, singer, songwriter, and musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She married Black Sabbath's lead vocalist Ozzy Osborne from 1971 to 1982. Photo: @Mayfair (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thelma Riley and Ozzy's marriage was engulfed in cheating scandals, substance abuse, and the inability of Osbourne to cater proper time to their relationship. She was left to raise their kids single-handedly as Osbourne remarried the same year.

Thelma Riley's profile and bio summary

Name Thelma Riley Date of birth May 17, 1954 Age 68 years (As of 2022) Nationality British Birthplace Hertfordshire, United Kingdom Ethnicity White Religion Christian Occupation Teacher Zodiac sign Taurus Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 6 Inches Sexual orientation Straight Gender Female Marital status Divorced Ex-Husband Ozzy Osbourne Children Elliott, Louis, Jessica Net worth $600,000

What is Thelma Riley's date of birth?

Thelma Riley's age is 68 in 2022. She was born on May 17, 1954, in Hertfordshire, England. She is of British descent and was raised in a Christian household. She is of a white ethnic group, holds British citizenship, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How long was Ozzy married to Thelma?

She married Black Sabbath's lead vocalist Ozzy Osborne from 1971 to 1982. They met in 1971, dated for a few months and married in July of the same year. They met when she worked at a Birmingham nightclub called the Rum Runner. Unfortunately, the couple faced irreconcilable differences following Osbourne's substance abuse and cheating habit.

Following their divorce, she was left to bring up their kids single-handedly as Osbourne remarried the same year. Photo: @Mayfair (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They divorced in 1982, and Osbourne married his manager Sharon Arden. The relationship had a positive effect on Osbourne's life. In the ensuing years, he approached life with much more restraint and eventually quit alcohol and substances.

Thelma did not get married again and instead opted to stay away from the limelight as she focused on her teaching career in Leicestershire, England.

Who are Thelma Riley's children?

Before meeting Osbourne, she had been in a relationship which resulted in the birth of her son Elliot Kingsley in 1966. Elliot has grown up to be a theatre artist and was adopted by Ozzy.

Did Ozzy have kids with Thelma?

They have two children, Jessica Starshine, born in 1972 and Louis John, born in 1975.

Who is Thelma Riley's ex spouse?

John Michael Osbourne, better known as Ozzy Osbourne, was born on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England. Ozzy is a Grammy Award-winning musician who rose to fame as the lead singer of the hard rock band Black Sabbath. Unfortunately, they faced irreconcilable differences in their marriage and divorced.

Reality show

Osbourne and his family starred in a reality show, The Osbournes, which premiered on MTV in 2002. The program became the most-viewed show on MTV in its first season and ran till March 21, 2005. It featured Ozzy's insight into his personal life with his second wife, Sharon and their two children, Kelly and Jack. Their eldest daughter, Aimee, chose not to appear on the show.

Her relationship with the famous singer brought her into the limelight. Photo: @Mayfair (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Ozzy Osbourne's first child?

His first child is Louis John, who has pursued a career in music, like his father. His second child is a daughter named Jessica. He also has three children with his second wife, Sharon Arden. The couple welcomed Aimee on September 2, 1983, Kelly on October 27, 1984, and Jack on November 8, 1985.

What is Thelma Riley's net worth?

Riley has an estimated net worth of about $600,000. She has earned her net worth as a school teacher in Leicestershire, England.

Where is Thelma Riley?

After separating from Osbourne, Riley stayed away from the spotlight and began teaching at a school in Leicestershire.

Above is Thelma Riley's biography and everything you need to know about Ozzy Osbourne's ex-wife. She is a private person who stays out of the limelight, especially after her divorce, and is not on social media. She is a proud grandmother of several grandchildren.

READ ALSO: Who is Erik Holm? Age, wife, TV shows, before accident, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Erik Holm's bio. Who is he? Erik Holm is a South African actor who rose to stardom in the kykNET serial opera Binnelanders, where he initially debuted in 2008 as Rian Malherbe. He had previously portrayed Walter in 7de Laan.

Unfortunately, Erik Holm has not been able to walk because he was involved in an accident in 2007. What happened?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News