Who is Erik Holm? Age, wife, TV shows, before accident, profiles, net worth

Erik Holm is a South African actor who rose to stardom in the kykNET serial opera Binnelanders, where he initially debuted in 2008 as Rian Malherbe. He had previously portrayed Walter in 7de Laan. Unfortunately, Erik Holm has not been able to walk because he was involved in an accident in 2007. What happened?

The 41-year-old South African actor and broadcaster is most known for his 2008 contribution to the kykNET serial opera Binnelanders. Photo: @erikholmactor on Instagram (modified by author)

Eric suffered a neck injury, but this horrific tragedy did not limit him from doing what he loved most. Holm's life is a fascinating case study of how people respond to difficult circumstances. His biography reveals unknown details about his life.

Erik Holm's profile and bio summary

Full name Erik Holm Gender Male Date of birth 7 December 1981 Age 40 years (as of 2022) Height in centimetres 198 Height in feet 6'4" Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Tinarie van Wyk-Loots (Born 17 December 1980) Skills Presenter, actor and guitarist Social media Instagram Facebook Net worth $800,000 TV debut 2008

Erik Holm's family

The son of a well-known writer has two sisters. Wiebke, one of the siblings, practically lived by Eric's side for the first two years following the injury. His other sister is called Nike. His dad is a former entomology professor, and her mother, Elsabe, is a speech therapist working with autistic children in Pretoria.

Erik has an exceptional family who never gave up on life, including performers, fine artists, musicians, and academically-minded ancestors.

How old is Erik Holm?

The South African actor was born on December 07, 1981. Thus Erik Holm's age 40 years old; however, he will be celebrating his 41st birthday by the end of 2022.

Acting career

He appeared in many plays, including Fila's Child, Blou-Blou Dogma (a moving account of his injury), and many others. He once tried his hand at broadcasting and even tried stand-up comedy, which received positive reviews.

He is also recognized for his roles in the films Liefling, Pretville, and Die Lang Kat. He is also a writer, actor, and assistant director.

Who plays Riaan in Binnelanders?

In the South African soap opera Binnelanders, Erik Holm played the vilified businessman Rian Malherbe. The recurring role in the kykNET soap opera made Eric famous in 2008 when he confessed his love to Annelize, hoping she would leave Tertius for him.

Holm was as fit as a fiddle, and when he did not come out of the water immediately, bystanders initially believed him to be joking. Photo: @erikholmactor on Instagram (modified by author)

Erik Holm's TV shows

Below are films where the actor has been featured.

(2012) Pretville as additional crew

as additional crew (2010) Liefling

(2022) Mense van die as Wind Henk

as Wind Henk (2017) De Deur as Seun

as Seun (2013) Die Lang Kat

(2012) Anderkant Gister as Bart du Plessis

as Bart du Plessis (2005) Binnelanders as Rian

as Rian In 2013, he presented news on the SABC's 24-hour news channel.

In which hospital is Binnelanders filmed?

The soap opera is set in and around a fictional hospital - Binneland Kliniek in Pretoria, and it centres on the hardships, trauma, and tribulations of the hospital's personnel and patients.

More about Erik's creative activities

He makes his cast iron and woodwork while his Mukila Forge relative forges the metal. His father, a woodworker and artist himself, assists him as he is the one who designs. His designs are popular, especially on his Facebook page.

Who is Erik Holm's wife?

Erik is engaged to fellow actor Tinarie van Wyk-Loots. The reserved and distinguished actress has acted in many plays and TV shows. The actress, born on December 17, 1980, in Johannesburg, is well-known for her parts in Mojave Phone Booth and War of the Worlds.

Erik maintains that his friends and family have been incredible support sources. Photo: @erikholmactor on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Eric Holm break his neck?

On August 24, 2007, Eric was having a meal at a restaurant, and after the meal with a group of actors, they decided to play a ball game. As they played, the ball fell in a pond, and Eric opted to dive in to get it. Unknown to him the pool was shallow, and he hit hard ground resulting in injury.

What happened to Erik Holm after the accident?

The painful impact meant that his body would be affected. He broke his spine and has been unable to walk since then. His fifth vertebra's bone fragments were removed during an emergency procedure, and the fourth and sixth vertebrae were successfully united, after which he started using a wheelchair.

Is Erik Holm in a wheelchair?

Today the famous actor is in a wheelchair because of the state he was left in after the accident. He recounts how he maintained optimism in the face of a life-altering situation that left him in a wheelchair and lacking hope or dignity.

As a gigantic fighter with an old spirit, Eric Holm exudes a wonderful aura. He is the best inspiration for non-disabled and impaired people prone to giving in to their darker tendencies following a setback. Today, Erik has been involved in various charities where he has helped provide wheelchairs to the needy.

