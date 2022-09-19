Multi-talented, well loved actors are consistently among the wealthiest and most influential celebrities globally. They are often jack-of-all-trades with a larger-than-life personality. But who is considered the best of the best? In this article, we try to answer the question of who is the best actor in South Africa as of 2022 through fan fueled awards, minimal criticism and popularity.

What makes the best south African actors are those who are considered to be more than just talented. Besides undeniable acting skills, they usually bring a high level of charisma, warmth and, more often than not, a range of other entertainment skills too, like singing and directing.

Who are the best actors in South Africa?

Before we get into the top list, here are some other questions relating to the topic you may have wondered about, including who is considered the leading global entertainer and what makes an individual especially famous in South Africa.

Which is the number one actor in the world?

First, according to fans and awards, who is considered the best actor in the world? Reports vary, but you can expect names like Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie frequent the top list. In terms of current income, Tom Cruise comes out on top, earning over $100 million for his latest box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, alone.

Who is famous in South Africa?

As mentioned earlier, the most popular celebrities in the country are generally entertainers, such as actors, singers, and rappers. Many of these celebrities have careers that overlap with other forms of entertainment, such as directing, screenwriting, or singing. Others have gone on to start up their businesses.

Who is the most popular actor in South Africa?

Considering all that, which local talent makes the list of the top ten entertainers coming out of the country? Here is a top ten list of the best South African actors and best actresses in South Africa, in no particular order:

10. Moshidi Motshegwa

A top ten list of undeniable talent would not be complete without Moshidi, but do not take our word for it; the awards and praises speak for themselves. Many fans talk about her praises on Twitter, and she has bagged numerous awards, including three South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in the form of the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress, thanks to her various outstanding acting roles throughout the years.

9. Charlize Theron

One of the most well-known local actors/actresses is Charlize Theron, who found fame in the 1990s after going to Hollywood with minimal money and a pipe dream. Major movies like The Devil's Advocate, Sweet November, Mighty Joe Young, and The Cider House Rules made her a household name throughout America, South Africa and the rest o the world, with various awards to boost, including an Oscar for her role in Monster.

8. Sharlto Copley

Gaining popularity for his iconic role as main protagonist Wikus van de Merwe in District 9, the talented Sharlto Copley gained significant global and international recognition thanks to his outstanding acting. Besides a leading role in District 9, he has also starred in the 2010 version of The A-Team and Elysium, each movie reaching critical acclaim. His most recent movie role is in the American survival thriller film Beast.

7. Katlego Danke

A talented actress, radio DJ and TV presenter, Katlego Danke is a master of many talents who has also made a name for herself through significant roles in popular local shows, including Isidingo, Backstage, Gomora and Generations. Her highly successful career has catapulted her into a household name locally, with many fans to boost.

6. Rapulana Seiphemo

Rapulana Seiphemo is one of the most easily identified actors from Generations and its continuation, Generations: The Legacy, thanks to his impeccable portrayal of Tau Mogale. Apart from his iconic role in the hit soapie, he has starred in productions like Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema, Hijack Stories, White Wedding, Tsotsi, Santana, Paradise Stop, How to Steal 2 Million, Mad Buddies and Jump The Gun.

5. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

A multi-award-winning actor, playwright, screenwriter, director, voice-over artist and activist, Sello has been in the industry for many years. His career has been stretched abroad from South Africa to the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is best known for his impactful roles in productions like Generations, The Herd, Othello: A South African Tale, Homeland, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and The Last Samurai.

4. Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo is a stalwart in the industry. It has been around for decades, starting with a bang through her portrayal as the main protagonist Sarafina in the colossal hit play Sarafina! which was first showcased at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, in June 1987. She later received a 1988 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical through her breakout role. Since then, she has acted in Hotel Rwanda, Invictus, Winnie Mandela, Yefon, Yesterday and Cry, the Beloved Country.

3. Sindi Dlathu

Sindi is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world, being a triple threat in the form of an actress, musician and co-executive producer that has been making waves on the scene since the 1990s and still brings in new fans daily today. She first stepped onto the stage as the character Thandaza Mokoena when she starred in the local drama Muvhango from 1997 up until 2018. She has also had significant roles in Soul City, The River, and Sarafina, to name a few.

2. Arnold Vosloo

A name that usually needs no introduction, Arnold Vosloo has dominated Hollywood since he starred in The major hit The Mummy in 1999, in which he played the main antagonist. Arnold has since starred in large-scale international movies like The Mummy Returns, Blood Diamond, Hard Target, Odysseus: Voyage to the Underworld, Darkman II, Darkman III and the G.I movie franchise.

1. Connie Ferguson

For a good reason, Connie Ferguson frequents many 'best South African actor' lists. A multi-talented individual, she is an actress, producer, filmmaker and businesswoman with a long entertainment history. She is most widely known as her character Karabo Moroka on Generations, a role she took on from 1994 until 2010. She has also starred in The Legacy, Maitemogelo, Danger Zone, Soul City (1, 2,3 and 4), What If and Crime Reporter.

Who is considered the best actor in South Africa in 2022 comes down to personal preference, but these entertainers are widely known and loved locally and internationally. Their many years of experience also give them a spot on the list.

