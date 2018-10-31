Top 15 South African entrepreneurs to watch in 2022: who are they?

South Africa has a considerably high number of dollar billionaires and millionaires than many other African nations. Many of the wealthiest people are entrepreneurs who have invested in multiple ventures. The number of South African entrepreneurs increases daily, each hoping to attain financial freedom.

The prevailing economic situation in South Africa favours business growth. As a result, there are many seasoned and new South African entrepreneurs. Among them is a handful you should watch in 2022.

South African entrepreneurs to watch in 2022

Below is a list of successful entrepreneurs in South Africa you would watch. Their hard work and passion for entrepreneurship have made them notable members of society.

15. Gabi Immelman

Full name: Gabi Immelman

Gabi Immelman Origin: Cape Town, Western Cape

Cape Town, Western Cape Venture: Mindjoy

Mindjoy Industry: Education

Gabi Immelman is the founder of Mindjoy, an edtech startup that teaches children the basics of coding. Mindjoy offers live virtual coding classes to small groups and events. All sessions are fun and interesting for the children.

14. Ezlyn Barends

Full name: Ezlyn Olivia Barends

Ezlyn Olivia Barends Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Venture: DreamGirls Academy

DreamGirls Academy Industry: Education

Ezlyn Barends is the founder of DreamGirls Academy, an empowerment organisation and sisterhood for teen girls and young women. The programme was started in response to the lack of education for young underprivileged girls. It empowers these girls to positively impact their personal circumstances and break the cycle of poverty in their families.

13. Adii Pienaar

Full name: Adii Pienaar

Adii Pienaar Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Venture: Cogsy

Cogsy Industry: E-commerce

Adii Pienaar is the founder of Cogsy, WooCommerce, and Conversio. He is also a published author. He helps ambitious e-commerce brands grow their brands profitably.

The Stellenbosch University graduate is also an ex-rockstar. He has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

12. Kim Whitaker

Full name: Kim Whitaker

Kim Whitaker Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Ventures: Khwela Womxn and Once Youth Hotels

Khwela Womxn and Once Youth Hotels Industry: Food and tourism

Kim Whitaker started her first tourism business at 23. She was inspired by a year of living and working around the world. She is the co-founder and CEO of Once Youth Hotels. She is also the co-founder of Khwela Womxn.

11. Asanda Maqabuka

Full name: Asanda Maqabuka

Asanda Maqabuka Origin: Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Venture: Chicken Bar SA and Yojo Food app

Chicken Bar SA and Yojo Food app Industry: Food

Asanda Maqabuka is a chef. He is the CEO and founder of Chicken Bar SA, an establishment that serves African grilled chicken dishes. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he recognised the need for food delivery. He launched the Yojo Food app to allow food establishments to have their food delivered to customers.

10. Arabella Parkinson

Full name: Arabella Parkinson

Arabella Parkinson Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Venture: Eat to Thrive

Eat to Thrive Industry: Food and health

Arabella Parkinson is a plant-based chef, food consultant, and certified nutrition coach. She is the founder of Eat to Thrive. Her aim is to promote sustainable food systems and healthy food relationships.

During the Covid-19 lockdown period, she offered virtual cooking classes to teach people how to make healthy meals using readily-available foods.

9. Qhawe Bula

Full name: Qhawe Buhle Batandwa Bula

Qhawe Buhle Batandwa Bula Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Venture: TAQA

TAQA Industry: Education

Qhawe Bula is one of the successful South African entrepreneurs in 2022. He is a University of Cape Town graduate and the co-founder of TAQA. The goal of his company is to make knowledge accessible to all.

He uses technology to increase access and eliminate language as a barrier to education and knowledge. TAQA has a digital library of illustrative stories with read-along functionality and audio components to help children become competent in reading.

8. Mariam Manack

Full name: Mariam Manack

Mariam Manack Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Venture: iTRAIN

iTRAIN Industry: Health and fitness

Mariam Manack is the founder of iTrain, a movement aimed at empowering women through fitness and strength. She holds a BA in Sports Science and was named one of Forbes' 30Under30 in 2019.

7. Theo Baloyi

Full name: Theo Baloyi

Theo Baloyi Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Birthday: 22nd March 1989

22nd March 1989 Origin: Hammanskraal

Hammanskraal Venture: Bathu Shoes

Bathu Shoes Industry: Fashion and clothing

Theo Baloyi is among the emerging South African entrepreneurs to watch in 2022. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Bathu Shoes, a sneaker line. He is a Forbes 30under30 Honoree based in Johannesburg.

6. Cameron Naidoo

Full name: Cameron Naidoo

Cameron Naidoo Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Ventures: Guerilla and BookBeak

Guerilla and BookBeak Industry: Digital and education

Cameron Naidoo is a technophile and agency founder. He is the co-founder of BookBeak, the world's first app-based library of African stories. In 2010, he founded Guerilla, a creative agency behind AmaMeme, the South African meme platform.

5. Lesego Mokae

Full name: Lesego Mokae

Lesego Mokae Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Origin: Maile, Rustenburg

Maile, Rustenburg Ventures: Ditsogo Projects and LFA Mining and Automotive

Ditsogo Projects and LFA Mining and Automotive Industry: Mining and Automotive

Lesego Mokae is among the top South African entrepreneurs in 2022. She was featured on the 30under30 list by Forbes in 2019. Mokae founded Ditsogo Projects in 2018. The company produces steel products.

In 2020, she founded LFA Mining and Automotives, which provides engineering and automotive services to the construction, mining, and automotive sectors.

4. Isaac Mbatha

Full name: Isaac Mbatha

Isaac Mbatha Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Origin: KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Venture: SkyTents

SkyTents Industry: Arts and design

Isaac Mbatha is one of the young entrepreneurs in South Africa in 2022. He is the founder of Sky Tents, a company that manufactures tents, jumping castles, tables and chairs, draping, mobile toilets, and mobile chillers for all occasions. He spent some time cleaning tents at KwaMashu before starting his company.

3. Kgahlego Rasebotsa

Full name: Kgahlego Rasebotsa

Kgahlego Rasebotsa Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Origin: Limpopo

Limpopo Venture: Interior Bubble

Interior Bubble Industry: Arts and design

Kgahlego Rasebotsa is one of the top female South African entrepreneurs to watch. In 2019, she was featured on Forbes' 30under30 in the business category. She is a Business Administration graduate and the founder of Interior Bubble.

Her business is based in Polokwane. Initially, she sold scatter cushions in pop-up stores. Today, she designs offices for government officials and other high-end clients.

2. Lizl Naude

Full name: Lizl Naude

Lizl Naude Origin: Cape Town

Cape Town Venture: My Africa Lap Desk and Lilly Loompa

My Africa Lap Desk and Lilly Loompa Industry: Arts and design

Lizl Naude is one of the fast-rising female South African entrepreneurs in 2022. She founded Lilly Loompa, an upcycled homeware business, during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown period. Her recycling and upscaling business has grown tremendously since then. Her eco-friendly and handcrafted products have won the hearts of numerous people.

1. Calvin Pokgwadi

Full name: Calvin Pokgwadi

Calvin Pokgwadi Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Origin: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Johannesburg, Gauteng Venture: Stempath Labs

Stempath Labs Industry: Health

Calvin Pokgwadi is among the black South African entrepreneurs to watch. He is the Director of Operations at StemPath Labs. He studied medicine at the University of Pretoria. After graduating, he observed the lack of healthcare services in poorer communities. He launched his company in 2014 to solve the challenge.

Who is the richest entrepreneur in the world?

The wealthiest entrepreneur is Elon Musk, with a net worth of $273.2 billion. He is the co-founder of six companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company.

Who are the richest entrepreneurs in South Africa?

The wealthiest entrepreneurs in the country include Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christoffel Wiese, Patrice Motsepe, Koos Bekker, and Michiel Le Roux.

Who is the most successful entrepreneur in South Africa?

Nicky Oppenheimer is the most successful entrepreneur in South Africa in 2022, with a net worth of $8.4 billion. He has amassed his riches from diamond trading.

Who is the youngest entrepreneur in South Africa?

It is challenging to identify the youngest entrepreneur in the country because many young people are running successful businesses. Even so, some of the wealthiest young entrepreneurs are Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho, Doug Hoernle, Sandile Shezi, Adii Pienaar, and Ludwick Marishane.

Who is the richest entrepreneur in Africa?

Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest entrepreneur on the continent. He is the founder and chair of Dangote Cement, the continent's largest cement producer, and his net worth is $12.5 billion.

There are numerous South African entrepreneurs in 2022. Some are running multi-million dollar empires and are ranked among the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

