Top 20 richest people in South Africa and their net worth in 2023

South Africa has one of the strongest economies in Africa and is home to some of the most affluent people globally. In fact, it has the highest number of multimillionaires on the continent. The richest people in South Africa have invested in multiple industries and sectors, and are evidence that hard work yields good fruit.

The richest people in South Africa own luxurious real estate properties and ride sleek vehicles. What the ordinary person may fail to realise is the wealthy work extremely hard in their businesses and only take well-calculated financial decisions.

Richest people in South Africa in 2023

Who are the wealthiest people in SA in 2023? Check out the list below to discover the top 20 richest people in South Africa, their net worth, and more details about their finances and lives.

20. Wendy Appelbaum - $170 million

Full name: Wendy Donna Appelbaum

Wendy Donna Appelbaum Year of birth: 1961

1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Origin of wealth/ Industry: Winery

Wendy Appelbaum's net worth is R2.6 billion or $170 million. She is the founder of De Morgenzon Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

19. Giovanni Ravazzotti - $330 million

Full name: Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti Age: 88 years (as of 2023)

88 years (as of 2023) Origin of wealth/ Industry: Ceramics

Giovanni Ravazzotti is chairman of Italtile of South Africa, the ceramics company he founded after moving to Johannesburg from Italy. He acquired SA citizenship and has been residing in the country to date. Giovanni Ravazzotti's net worth is $330 million.

18. Markus Jooste - $400 million

Full name: Markus Johannes Jooste

Markus Johannes Jooste Date of birth: 22nd January 1961

22nd January 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Pretoria

Pretoria Origin of wealth/ Industry: Goods retailing

Markus Jooste's net worth is over $400 million. He is a respected businessman and the former Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff International. Besides business, he is an avid horse breeder.

17. Gus Attridge - $410 million

Full name: Michael Guy Attridge

Michael Guy Attridge Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Origin of wealth/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Michael Guy Attridge, commonly known as Gus Attridge, is a South African businessman. He is the deputy CEO of Aspen Pharmacare, which he co-founded with Stephen Saad. Gus Attridge's net worth is $410 million.

16. Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million

Full name: Gerrit Thomas Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas Ferreira Date of birth: 6th April 1948

6th April 1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking and insurance

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira is the co-founder of one of the largest financial services groups in South Africa, and his net worth is $420 million. Most of his riches come from his shares in RMI Holdings for insurance and RMB Holdings, which deals with banking. The two firms are subsidiaries of FirstRand Group, which he co-founded with his brothers.

15. Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million

Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa Date of birth: 17th November 1952

17th November 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Soweto

Soweto Residence: South Africa

South Africa Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining, financial services, and food industry (stakes in Coca-Cola and McDonald's South African subsidiaries)

Cyril Ramaphosa is the reigning president of South Africa. He has a net worth of $450 million. The president became rich before securing his current political seat.

He was the chairman of Shanduka Group, a position he stepped down from when he was appointed South Africa's vice president in 2014. In May 2015, he sold his 30% stake in Shanduka Group to focus on politics.

14. Adrian Gore - $480 million

Full name: Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore Date of birth: 16th May 1964

16th May 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Financial services

Adrian Gore founded Discovery Holdings, one of South Africa's leading medical insurance companies. His firm is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and he is worth about $480 million.

13. Raymond Ackerman - $500 million

Full name: Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman Date of birth: 10th March 1931

10th March 1931 Age: 92 years (as of 2023)

92 years (as of 2023) Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of wealth/ Industry: Retailing

Raymond Ackerman is a respected retailer with a net worth of $500 million. He founded Pick N Pay Group, a supermarket chain with at least 870 stores in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

Due to his advanced age, he no longer holds executive responsibilities in the business. His family owns 48% of the business.

12. Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million

Full name: Lauritz Dippenaar

Lauritz Dippenaar Date of birth: 25th October 1948

25th October 1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Baking and insurance

Laurie Dippenaar's net worth is $610 million. He co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing, a banking and insurance company, with GT Ferreira and Paul Harris. He works as a non-executive chairman at the company.

11. Jannie Mouton - $1 billion

Full name: Johannes Mouton

Johannes Mouton Year of birth: 1946

1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Carnarvon

Carnarvon Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Finance

Jannie Mouton, commonly known as Buddha Buffett, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He is the founder and chair of PSG Group. The firm deals with investments in banking, financial services, private equity, and education agriculture industries.

10. Ivan and Lynette Saltzman - $1 billion

Names: Ivan and Lynette Saltzman

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman Year of birth: 1950 (Ivan)

1950 (Ivan) Age: 71 (Ivan)

71 (Ivan) Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman are the founders of Dis-Chem, a leading pharmacy in the country. Dis-Chem sells beauty products, health foods, sports supplements, and medications.

The couple started the business with $1,000. They registered a $1.46 billion turnover in 2017, making them billionaires. The couple is worth over $1 billion.

9. Desmond Sacco - $1.1 billion

Full name: Desmond Sacco

Desmond Sacco Age: 85 years (as of 2023)

85 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Mining

Desmond Sacco's net worth is $1.1 billion. He chairs Assore Group, which mines for iron ore, manganese and other ores. The company was founded by his father, and he joined the firm in 1968.

8. Michiel Le Roux - $1.2 billion

Full name: Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux Date of birth: 20th May 1949

20th May 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2023)

73 years (as of 2023) Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking

Michiel Le Roux's net worth is $1.2 billion as of 2023. He is the founder of Capitec Bank, which serves the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the firm and is its chair and board member.

7. Allan Gray - $1.5 billion

Full name: Allan William Buchanan Gray

Allan William Buchanan Gray Date of birth: 8th April 1938

8th April 1938 Date of death: 10th November 2019

10th November 2019 Age at demise: 81 years

81 years Place of birth: East London, SA

East London, SA Origin of wealth/ Industry: Asset management

Allan Gray was a South African businessman who had a net worth of $1.5 billion at his death. He founded Allan Gray Limited (AGL), which offers investment management and financial services. AGL is one of the largest privately-owned asset managers in SA to date.

6. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion

Full name: Stephen Bradley Saad

Stephen Bradley Saad Date of birth: 23rd June 1964

23rd June 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Durban

Durban Residence: Durban

Durban Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Stephen Saad's net worth is $1.9 billion as of 2023. He is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare, a leading drug manufacturer in the country. Aspen Pharmacare is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

5. Koos Bekker - $2.4 billion

Full name: Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker

Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker Date of birth: 14th December 1952

14th December 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Potchefstroom

Potchefstroom Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of riches/ Industry: Media and investments

Koos Bekker is a media expert with a net worth of $2.4 billion. He transformed Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV powerhouse.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of Naspers until March 2014. He went back to the company in 2015 as the chairman.

4. Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 billion

Full name: Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Date of birth: 28th January 1962

28th January 1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2023)

61 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ga-Rankuwa

Ga-Rankuwa Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining

Patrice Motsepe's net worth is $2.7 billion, making him the wealthiest black person in the country. His wealth is derived from the mining industry.

He founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns African Rainbow Capital, a private equity company that invests in different parts of the continent.

3. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion

Full name: Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese

Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Date of birth: 10th September 1941

10th September 1941 Age: 81 years (as of 2023)

81 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Upington

Upington Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of riches/ Industry: Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading

Christoffel Wiese ranks third on the list of the wealthiest people in the country, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes.

He has also invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange. Additionally, he owns Lanzerac Manor & Winery and Lourensford Estate.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer - $8.4 billion

Full name: Nicholas F. Oppenheimer

Nicholas F. Oppenheimer Date of birth: 8th June 1945

8th June 1945 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of wealth/ Industry: Diamond trade

Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of the top 10 richest people in South Africa in 2023. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion, which he has amassed from running DeBeers, a diamond trading firm.

He inherited the business from his parents and is the third generation family member to run DeBeers. Besides, he runs Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg, which offers chartered flights.

1. Johann Rupert - 10.9 billion

Full name: Johann Peter Rupert

Johann Peter Rupert Date of birth: 1st June 1950

1st June 1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2023)

72 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of wealth/ Industry: Trading luxury products

Johann Rupert is the richest man in South Africa, with a net worth of 10.9 billion. He is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods company. The firm is known for the brands Montblanc and Cartier.

Recap of the richest people in South Africa in 2023

Rank Name Net worth 1 Johann Rupert $10.9 billion 2 Nicky Oppenheimer $8.4 billion 3 Christoffel Wiese $5.4 billion 4 Patrice Motsepe $2.7 billion 5 Koos Bekker $2.4 billion 6 Stephen Saad $1.9 billion 7 Allan Gray $1.5 billion 8 Michiel Le Roux $1.2 billion 9 Desmond Sacco $1.1 billion 10 Ivan and Lynette Saltzman $1 billion 11 Jannie Mouton $1 billion 12 Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar $610 million 13 Raymond Ackerman $500 million 14 Adrian Gore $480 million 15 Cyril Ramaphosa $450 million 16 Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira $420 million 17 Gus Attridge $410 million 18 Markus Jooste $400 million 19 Giovanni Ravazzotti $330 million 20 Wendy Appelbaum $170 million

Who are the top 10 richest people in South Africa?

The top 10 wealthiest people in SA are Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christoffel Wiese, Patrice Motsepe, Koos Bekker, Stephen Saad, Michiel Le Roux, Desmond Sacco, and Ivan and Lynette Saltzman.

Who is the richest man in the world?

The richest man in the world in 2023 is Bernard Arnault & family. He is worth $207.5 billion.

Who is the richest black person in South Africa?

Patrice Motsepe is the wealthiest black person in SA, with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

Who is the richest person in South Africa?

The wealthiest South African is Johann Rupert, with a net worth of $10.9 billion.

Who are the richest people in Africa?

The wealthiest people on the continent are Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab, Naguib Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.

Who are the richest women in South Africa?

The wealthiest ladies in the country are Wendy Appelbaum, Pam Golding, Elisabeth Bradley, Mamphela Ramphele, Irene Charnley, Bridgette Radebe, Wendy Ackerman, and Sharon Wapnick.

Who are the richest people in South Africa?

The wealthiest South Africans include Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christoffel Wiese, Patrice Motsepe, Koos Bekker, Stephen Saad, Michiel Le Roux, Desmond Sacco, and Ivan and Lynette Saltzman.

The richest people in South Africa have mind-blowing net worths in 2023. They are all hardworking people who have invested time, money, and effort in their companies and businesses.

