Top 20 richest people in South Africa and their net worth in 2023
South Africa has one of the strongest economies in Africa and is home to some of the most affluent people globally. In fact, it has the highest number of multimillionaires on the continent. The richest people in South Africa have invested in multiple industries and sectors, and are evidence that hard work yields good fruit.
The richest people in South Africa own luxurious real estate properties and ride sleek vehicles. What the ordinary person may fail to realise is the wealthy work extremely hard in their businesses and only take well-calculated financial decisions.
Richest people in South Africa in 2023
Who are the wealthiest people in SA in 2023? Check out the list below to discover the top 20 richest people in South Africa, their net worth, and more details about their finances and lives.
20. Wendy Appelbaum - $170 million
- Full name: Wendy Donna Appelbaum
- Year of birth: 1961
- Age: 62 years (as of 2023)
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Winery
Wendy Appelbaum's net worth is R2.6 billion or $170 million. She is the founder of De Morgenzon Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.
19. Giovanni Ravazzotti - $330 million
- Full name: Giovanni Ravazzotti
- Age: 88 years (as of 2023)
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Ceramics
Giovanni Ravazzotti is chairman of Italtile of South Africa, the ceramics company he founded after moving to Johannesburg from Italy. He acquired SA citizenship and has been residing in the country to date. Giovanni Ravazzotti's net worth is $330 million.
18. Markus Jooste - $400 million
- Full name: Markus Johannes Jooste
- Date of birth: 22nd January 1961
- Age: 62 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Pretoria
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Goods retailing
Markus Jooste's net worth is over $400 million. He is a respected businessman and the former Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff International. Besides business, he is an avid horse breeder.
17. Gus Attridge - $410 million
- Full name: Michael Guy Attridge
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Michael Guy Attridge, commonly known as Gus Attridge, is a South African businessman. He is the deputy CEO of Aspen Pharmacare, which he co-founded with Stephen Saad. Gus Attridge's net worth is $410 million.
16. Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million
- Full name: Gerrit Thomas Ferreira
- Date of birth: 6th April 1948
- Age: 74 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Stellenbosch
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking and insurance
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira is the co-founder of one of the largest financial services groups in South Africa, and his net worth is $420 million. Most of his riches come from his shares in RMI Holdings for insurance and RMB Holdings, which deals with banking. The two firms are subsidiaries of FirstRand Group, which he co-founded with his brothers.
15. Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million
- Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
- Date of birth: 17th November 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Soweto
- Residence: South Africa
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining, financial services, and food industry (stakes in Coca-Cola and McDonald's South African subsidiaries)
Cyril Ramaphosa is the reigning president of South Africa. He has a net worth of $450 million. The president became rich before securing his current political seat.
He was the chairman of Shanduka Group, a position he stepped down from when he was appointed South Africa's vice president in 2014. In May 2015, he sold his 30% stake in Shanduka Group to focus on politics.
14. Adrian Gore - $480 million
- Full name: Adrian Gore
- Date of birth: 16th May 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Johannesburg
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Financial services
Adrian Gore founded Discovery Holdings, one of South Africa's leading medical insurance companies. His firm is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and he is worth about $480 million.
13. Raymond Ackerman - $500 million
- Full name: Raymond Ackerman
- Date of birth: 10th March 1931
- Age: 92 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Cape Town
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Retailing
Raymond Ackerman is a respected retailer with a net worth of $500 million. He founded Pick N Pay Group, a supermarket chain with at least 870 stores in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.
Due to his advanced age, he no longer holds executive responsibilities in the business. His family owns 48% of the business.
12. Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million
- Full name: Lauritz Dippenaar
- Date of birth: 25th October 1948
- Age: 74 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Johannesburg
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Baking and insurance
Laurie Dippenaar's net worth is $610 million. He co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing, a banking and insurance company, with GT Ferreira and Paul Harris. He works as a non-executive chairman at the company.
11. Jannie Mouton - $1 billion
- Full name: Johannes Mouton
- Year of birth: 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Carnarvon
- Residence: Stellenbosch
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Finance
Jannie Mouton, commonly known as Buddha Buffett, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He is the founder and chair of PSG Group. The firm deals with investments in banking, financial services, private equity, and education agriculture industries.
10. Ivan and Lynette Saltzman - $1 billion
- Names: Ivan and Lynette Saltzman
- Year of birth: 1950 (Ivan)
- Age: 71 (Ivan)
- Residence: Johannesburg
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Ivan and Lynette Saltzman are the founders of Dis-Chem, a leading pharmacy in the country. Dis-Chem sells beauty products, health foods, sports supplements, and medications.
The couple started the business with $1,000. They registered a $1.46 billion turnover in 2017, making them billionaires. The couple is worth over $1 billion.
9. Desmond Sacco - $1.1 billion
- Full name: Desmond Sacco
- Age: 85 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Johannesburg
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Mining
Desmond Sacco's net worth is $1.1 billion. He chairs Assore Group, which mines for iron ore, manganese and other ores. The company was founded by his father, and he joined the firm in 1968.
8. Michiel Le Roux - $1.2 billion
- Full name: Michiel Le Roux
- Date of birth: 20th May 1949
- Age: 73 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Stellenbosch
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking
Michiel Le Roux's net worth is $1.2 billion as of 2023. He is the founder of Capitec Bank, which serves the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the firm and is its chair and board member.
7. Allan Gray - $1.5 billion
- Full name: Allan William Buchanan Gray
- Date of birth: 8th April 1938
- Date of death: 10th November 2019
- Age at demise: 81 years
- Place of birth: East London, SA
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Asset management
Allan Gray was a South African businessman who had a net worth of $1.5 billion at his death. He founded Allan Gray Limited (AGL), which offers investment management and financial services. AGL is one of the largest privately-owned asset managers in SA to date.
6. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion
- Full name: Stephen Bradley Saad
- Date of birth: 23rd June 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Durban
- Residence: Durban
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Stephen Saad's net worth is $1.9 billion as of 2023. He is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare, a leading drug manufacturer in the country. Aspen Pharmacare is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
5. Koos Bekker - $2.4 billion
- Full name: Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker
- Date of birth: 14th December 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Potchefstroom
- Residence: Cape Town
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Media and investments
Koos Bekker is a media expert with a net worth of $2.4 billion. He transformed Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV powerhouse.
He was the Chief Executive Officer of Naspers until March 2014. He went back to the company in 2015 as the chairman.
4. Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 billion
- Full name: Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe
- Date of birth: 28th January 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ga-Rankuwa
- Residence: Johannesburg
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining
Patrice Motsepe's net worth is $2.7 billion, making him the wealthiest black person in the country. His wealth is derived from the mining industry.
He founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns African Rainbow Capital, a private equity company that invests in different parts of the continent.
3. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion
- Full name: Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese
- Date of birth: 10th September 1941
- Age: 81 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Upington
- Residence: Cape Town
- Origin of riches/ Industry: Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading
Christoffel Wiese ranks third on the list of the wealthiest people in the country, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes.
He has also invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange. Additionally, he owns Lanzerac Manor & Winery and Lourensford Estate.
2. Nicky Oppenheimer - $8.4 billion
- Full name: Nicholas F. Oppenheimer
- Date of birth: 8th June 1945
- Age: 77 years (as of 2023)
- Residence: Johannesburg
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Diamond trade
Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of the top 10 richest people in South Africa in 2023. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion, which he has amassed from running DeBeers, a diamond trading firm.
He inherited the business from his parents and is the third generation family member to run DeBeers. Besides, he runs Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg, which offers chartered flights.
1. Johann Rupert - 10.9 billion
- Full name: Johann Peter Rupert
- Date of birth: 1st June 1950
- Age: 72 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Stellenbosch
- Residence: Cape Town
- Origin of wealth/ Industry: Trading luxury products
Johann Rupert is the richest man in South Africa, with a net worth of 10.9 billion. He is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods company. The firm is known for the brands Montblanc and Cartier.
Recap of the richest people in South Africa in 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Johann Rupert
|$10.9 billion
|2
|Nicky Oppenheimer
|$8.4 billion
|3
|Christoffel Wiese
|$5.4 billion
|4
|Patrice Motsepe
|$2.7 billion
|5
|Koos Bekker
|$2.4 billion
|6
|Stephen Saad
|$1.9 billion
|7
|Allan Gray
|$1.5 billion
|8
|Michiel Le Roux
|$1.2 billion
|9
|Desmond Sacco
|$1.1 billion
|10
|Ivan and Lynette Saltzman
|$1 billion
|11
|Jannie Mouton
|$1 billion
|12
|Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar
|$610 million
|13
|Raymond Ackerman
|$500 million
|14
|Adrian Gore
|$480 million
|15
|Cyril Ramaphosa
|$450 million
|16
|Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira
|$420 million
|17
|Gus Attridge
|$410 million
|18
|Markus Jooste
|$400 million
|19
|Giovanni Ravazzotti
|$330 million
|20
|Wendy Appelbaum
|$170 million
The richest people in South Africa have mind-blowing net worths in 2023. They are all hardworking people who have invested time, money, and effort in their companies and businesses.
