Taylor Swift's cars: Inside the pop star's impressive car collection

Celebrities are mostly known for their luxurious lifestyles; in most cases, they do not mind being pioneers. An indicator of a person's success is the car they drive around in. A look at Taylor Swift's cars testifies to these statements.

Taylor Swift has been listed on Forbes as a billionaire. Photo: @taylorswift

Taylor Swift is arguably one of the wealthiest female musicians in the world. Beyond an expensive array of real estate, she shows off her net worth through her remarkable collection of luxury automobiles. This artist's garage is a telltale of her diverse taste and fondness for class.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Alison Swift Nickname Swifty, Aly, Tails, T, TayTay, T-Swift, T-Swizzle, Nils Sjöberg Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 1989 Age 34 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 11 in (181 cm) Weight 132 lbs (60 kg) Body measurements in inches 35-26-35 Dress size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Finlay Father Scott Kingsley Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Travis Kelce School Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $1 billion Social media accounts Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, Facebook

Taylor Swift's cars

As per the Richest, Taylor Swift's car collection is reportedly worth over a million dollars. She bought some of them to navigate the publicity that comes with her celebrity status, and so far, they have proven to be worth the investment.

How many cars does Taylor Swift own?

The billionaire is known to drive between eight and ten cars, some of which are of the same brand but different models. What kind of car does Taylor Swift drive? The list below answers that:

Chevrolet Silverado - $20,000

The pink pick-up truck Taylor donated to charity was her first car. Photo: The Gaston Gazette

The pop sensation's journey into the automobile world began with a pink-colored 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Taylor Swift's first car came from Big Machine Records on her 18th birthday.

The pickup truck weighs about 4,797 pounds and features a large engine capable of delivering 315 Horsepower and 338 lb-ft of torque. Swift donated the truck to the Victory Junction Gang, a children's charity.

Nissan Qashqai - $25,000

Qashqai crossover. Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP

The artist's latest addition to her garage is the Nissan Qashqai, a practical yet stylish compact SUV. This vehicle offers a comfortable ride perfect for anonymously navigating London streets. It seamlessly combines class and practicality.

Mercedes-Benz Viano - $30,000

The Mercedes-Benz Viano symbolises Swift's appreciation for austere elegance and suitability. This comfort-oriented SUV features leather rotating seats, ideal for on-the-road jam sessions with up to eight passengers. It can be used for business and pleasure, offering a luxurious travel experience for the artist and her entourage.

Toyota Sequoia - $59,405

Toyota Sequoia. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Taylor Swift's Toyota depicts her admiration for big, comfortable cars. This is evident in her ownership of the Toyota Sequoia. This automobile is an all-black SUV that perfectly blends luxury and quick getaways from the paparazzi.

Audi R8 - $123,300

The artist reportedly spent over $120,000 on a small car that can only accommodate two people. Taylor Swift's Audi R8 has a 5.2-litre V10 engine capable of reaching 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, making it a superfast car.

Porsche 911 Turbo (997) S Coupe - $126,200

A Porsche 997 Turbo S sports car. Photo: Daniel Pullen/Future Publishing

This car brand is a favourite among enthusiasts and celebrities from all walks of life. Swift's Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe adds a touch of luxury and performance to her automobile collection. It has a powerful 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine capable of producing 572 Horsepower, delivering a thrilling driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG - $156,450

Mercedes-Benz new G63 AMG 6x6. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP

This is another Mercedes-Benz model in her collection. The G63 AMG is perfect for leisure, luxury, and off-road stylishness. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine generates 577 HP for the ultimate driving experience.

Mercedes S-Class Maybach S650 - $170,750

Mercedes S-Class Maybach S650. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Among her automobiles is a third from the Mercedes S-Class Maybach S650. This is the go-to luxury sedan with an effective 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 621 Horsepower.

Ferrari 458 Italia - $239,350

Taylor Swift's Ferrari is the most expensive car in her garage. Explicitly known as the Ferrari 458 Italia, this model was built with elegance in mind, and it is no wonder the singer did not withhold lavishing on it. It has a 4.5-littered V8 engine capable of delivering 560 Horsepower.

Taylor Swift's bulletproof car

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is reportedly being driven around in a bulletproof Mercedes V Class, potentially worth over £1 million. Some tabloids allege that the car can even withstand explosives.

This was tentatively in preparation for her Eras Tour in the UK between 21 June and 20 August. It is also not surprising that she is being driven around securely as the 2017 Ariana Grande Manchester concert tragedy still lingers in the hearts of the people.

Frequently asked questions

The You're Losing Me crooner never wants surprises on and off the stage. Her car collection has caught the eye of enthusiasts who ask such questions as the following:

What car does Taylor Swift drive? She drives various brands of cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Toyota.

What was Taylor Swift's first car? Her first car was a Chevrolet Silverado

How many cars does Taylor Swift have? She has at least eight cars in her garage.

Taylor Swift's car collection is as impressive as her music career. It reflects her luxurious taste and cravings for efficiency. From capable SUVs to high-performance sports cars, Taylor's garage is capable of captivating any automobile enthusiast.

