The best 7 seater cars in South Africa suitable for families (2024)

The shift to SUVs in South Africa might have signaled the death of 7-seater vehicles, which were once popular. However, that does not mean families lack affordable and reliable alternatives. This list highlights some of the most comfortable 7 seater cars in South Africa that are best suited for families.

This article estimates retail prices of some of the best 7-seater cars for families in Mzansi and their performance specifications. The selected auto mobiles are popular on South African roads because of their reputation and functionality.

Which are the best 7-seater cars for families?

Functionality is one of the main factors determining the type of vehicle to settle for. For this reason, this article shares with you essential details about the following 7-seater cars, which are widely known for their excellent performance:

Ranks 7-seater cars Estimated retail prices 1. Volvo XC90 B5 AWD R1 352 000 2. Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Sport R984 700 3. Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+ R933 995 4. Isuzu Mu-X 3.0TD LS R816 000 5. Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT R799 900 6. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D4 MIVEC 4×4 A/T R789 990 7. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI 110 kW R666 300 8. Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Executive MT R520 500 9. Mahindra Scorpio-N R477 199 10. Honda BR-V 1.5 Trend Manual R399 900 11. Toyota Rumion 1.5 TX AT R386 500 12. Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 auto R385 995 13. Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA R273 900 14. Nissan NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi R266 100 15. Renault 2024 Triber ZEN R216 999

Most 7-seater SUVs guarantee comfort and space. So, if you have a big family, purchase a practically functional vehicle that meets your desires and offers comfort and space. There are diverse options in the market, and below are some of the best machines to choose from:

1. Volvo XC90 B5 AWD - R1 352 000

The Volvo XC90 B5 AWD delivers smooth take-offs and refined acceleration. Photo: @Endeavour Volvo North West London, @themanmagazineindia, @SwedishIWS, @volvocarszambia (modified by author)

Engine: 2.0 Turbo

2.0 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 8.0 L/100km

8.0 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 183kW

183kW Maximum total torque: 350Nm

350Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: All

A Volvo XC90 B5 AWD costs from R1 352 000. The SUV is opulent, stylish, spacious, and can comfortably accommodate seven adults. The car delivers smooth take-offs and refined acceleration. You also enjoy lower fuel consumption without performance compromises.

The Volvo XC90 has a panoramic roof that lets light flood in, creating a natural, spacious feel in the cabin. Meanwhile, the interior has a handcrafted crystal gear shifter, leather front seats, and other luxurious features.

2. Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Sport - R984 700

The Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Sport has a stunning dark interior with brushed metal finishes. Photo: @FordCenturion, @CarsSA, @FordPhilippines, @PMFORDS (modified by author)

Engine: 2.0 Turbo Diesel

2.0 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 7.5 L/100km

7.5 L/100km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 157kW

157kW Maximum total torque: 500Nm

500Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: All

A new Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo Sport costs R984 700. The car has a stunning dark interior with brushed metal finishes to provide striking contrasts. Its bolstered seats feature a unique 'SPORT' badging and are built for maximum on- and off-road comfort. You can choose between a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel 10AT 4x2 model or a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel 10AT 4x4 model.

3. Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+ - R933 995

Experience luxury and versatility with the Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+. Photo: @namautonamibia, @Kia, @kiamqueenstown, @KiaMotorsJA (modified by author)

Engine: 2.2 Turbo Diesel

2.2 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 6.8 L/100km

6.8 L/100km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 148kW

148kW Maximum total torque: 440Nm

440Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: All

A Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+ goes for around R933 995. The car has a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and powerful performance. You will feel protected inside the Sorento cabin, surrounded by a safety cage fortified with ultra-high-tension steel and a 6-airbag SRS system.

4. Isuzu Mu-X 3.0TD LS - R816 000

Isuzu Mu-X 3.0TD LS can be described as indestructible. Photo: @CAT Motors, @IsuzuKenya, @isuzuphilippines (modified by author)

Engine: 3.0 Turbo Diesel

3.0 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 7.6 L/100km

7.6 L/100km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 140kW

140kW Maximum total torque: 450Nm

450Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: Rear

The recommended retail price for an Isuzu Mu-X 3.0TD LS is R816 000. The car is a mid-size SUV has the LS models in 4X2 and 4X4 versions, LSE models in 4X2 or 4X4, and the Onyx 4X4 model.

Its grille is in Magnetite (gloss black), and the finishing extends to the front and rear bumpers, fog light bezels, roof rails, and side steps. These replace the previous chrome finishes and add a touch of classy purposefulness to the whole package.

5. Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT - R799 900

Two automatic gearboxes are in the Peugeot 5008 range, and both are fine options. Photo: @PeugeotMyanmar, @Peugeot, @OasisCarsuae, @PeugeotZimbabwe(modified by author)

Engine: 1.6 Turbo

1.6 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 7.0 L/100km

7.0 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 121kW

121kW Maximum total torque: 240Nm

240Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: Front

A new Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT costs around R799 900. The car is available in several variants and body types powered by diesel, PULP, and ULP fuel type(s). The 508 GT uses 6.3L/100km of premium unleaded petrol in the combined city and highway cycle while putting out 142g of CO2. Also, the GT Line cars have bright LED headlamps, LED cornering fog lamps, and an adaptive cruise control with a full stop function.

6. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D4 MIVEC 4×4 A/T - R789 990

A Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has a Super Select II 4WD system. Photo: @comauto.co.ao, @simbacorpke, @Autochekkenya, @MitsubishiMotorsIndiaOfficial (modified by author)

Engine: 2.4 Turbo Diesel

2.4 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 8.1 L/100km

8.1 L/100km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 133kW

133kW Maximum total torque: 430Nm

430Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: All

The starting price of a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D4 MIVEC 4×4 A/T is R789 990. The new Pajero Sport commands attention on or off the road with stealthy black exterior accent features and an interior with ample space and luxurious leather. K25 seats seven.

The car has manual and automatic transmission options, and depending on the variant and fuel type, a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has a mileage of 13.5 km and a ground clearance of 215 mm. Additionally, this 4×4 machine has a Super Select II 4WD system, a luxurious cabin, and a brilliant drive-train.

7. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI 110 kW - R666 300

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace affords a premium luxury SUV experience. Photo: @Tiguan Club Malaysia, @TavcorGeorge, @pupkewitzvolkswagen (modified by author)

Engine: 1.4 Turbo

1.4 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 7.1 L/100km

7.1 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 110kW

110kW Maximum total torque: 250Nm

250Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: Front

A Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI 110 kW goes for about R666 300 in South Africa. The 7-seater SUV's engine is a turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine (1395 cc) with 110kW and 250Nm of torque. The Allspace provides an extra 60mm of rear seat legroom and expands the boot far enough to accommodate a pair of folding occasional seats. With these features, you're left with 230 liters of boot space - about as much as a typical city car.

8. Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Executive MT - R520 500

Hyundai Grand Creta has frontal side airbags for the driver and front passenger and two curtain airbags. Photo: @Hyundaiworldwide, @HyundaiTT, @HyundaiJamaica, @HyundaiHumansdorp (modified by author)

Engine: 2.0 Turbo

2.0 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 8.5 L/100km

8.5 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 117kW

117kW Maximum total torque: 191Nm

191Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

The Hyundai Grand Creta 2.0 Executive MT is among the most affordable 7-seaters in South Africa. The model with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine has a maximum power output of 117kW with a torque of 191Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine model has 85kW total power and 250Nm full torque.

9. Mahindra Scorpio-N - R477 199

Scorpio-N customers can choose from six- and seven-seat configurations, plus captain seats in the second row. Photo: @MahindraAutoGlobal, @MahindraScorpio, @POWERDRIFTOFFICIAL (modified by author)

Engine: 2.2 Turbo Diesel

2.2 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 7.1 L/100 km

7.1 L/100 km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 128.6kW

128.6kW Maximum total torque: 400Nm

400Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: Rear

The Mahindra Scorpio-N offers a spacious and efficient 7-seat option. The car features an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony music player, drive modes, and AdrenoX-connected car technology.

The Scorpio N comes with two engine options: a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit (making 132PS and 300Nm or 175PS and up to 400Nm based on the variant chosen) and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (making 203PS and up to 380Nm). The price of a Mahindra Scorpio-N starts from R477 199.

10. Honda BR-V 1.5 Trend Manual - R399 900

A Honda BR-V features a brand-new, bold, and sporty design. Photo: @HondaJamaica, @EnterpriseJamaica1, @jossymotorsaruba, @mwsxm (modified by author)

Engine: 1.5 Turbo

1.5 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 6.8 L/100km

6.8 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 89kW

89kW Maximum total torque: 146Nm

146Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

The Honda BR-V is one of the best 7-seater cars ever. The new, rugged, and elegant design features an updated chassis, suspension, and body rigidity for a more comfortable ride. The car has an 88kW i-VTEC 1.5-litre petrol engine and a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. A new Honda BR-V 1.5 Trend Manual model costs from R399 900.

11. Toyota Rumion 1.5 TX AT - R386 500

The reverse camera in the Toyota Rumion SX and TX models makes reversing much easier. Photo: @SouthernCrossMotors, @AutoBuzz.my, @mitsubishimotorssa, @durbansouthtoyota (modified by author)

Engine: 1.5 Turbo

1.5 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 6.2 L/100km

6.2 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 77kW

77kW Maximum total torque: 138Nm

138Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

The price of a new Toyota Rumion 1.5 TX AT starts from R386 500. The 7-seater Toyota car Is easy to drive, as it is economical to own. It has a powerful ultra-efficient 1.5litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the reverse camera in the Toyota Rumion SX and TX models makes reversing easier.

12. Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 auto - R385 995

By flipping the rear seats, Mitsubishi Xpander can expand from a 5-seater to a 7-seater. Photo: @MitsubishiMotorsPH, @SouthernCrossMotors, @AutoBuzz.my, @mitsubishimotorssa (modified by author)

Engine: 1.5 Turbo

1.5 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 7.0 L/100km

7.0 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 77kW

77kW Maximum total torque: 141Nm

141Nm Gearshift: Automatic

Automatic Driven wheels: Front

A new Mitsubishi Xpander 1.5 auto goes for around R385 995. It is one of the cheapest 7-seater cars in South Africa. The Mitsubishi Xpander can be expanded from a 5-seater to a 7-seater by flipping the rear seats. Its 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 77kW/141Nm.

The car has either a 4-speed automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It received a few subtle upgrades – mainly to the grille and layout of the lights. Also, the generous overall height of 1,730mm and length of 4,495mm of a Mitsubishi Xpander provide enough legroom.

13. Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA - R273 900

A Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA is a stylish and ergonomically designed seven-seater. Photo: @SuzukiAutoPh, @Suzuki - Gaborone, @kmartkld, @LLCautosales (modified by author)

Engine: 1.5 Turbo

1.5 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 6.2 L/100km

6.2 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 77kW

77kW Maximum total torque: 138Nm

138Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

A new Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA costs about R273 900. It is a stylish, ergonomically designed seven-seater with a powerful, responsive engine. The car has ample legroom, a long wheelbase, high headroom, and conscious positioning of the seats. Additionally, its high roofline offers more cabin space.

14. Nissan NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi - R266 100

The new Nissan NV200 Combi comes in 1.6i Petrol and 1.5 dCi Diesel models. Photo: @Sjoerd van der Wal, @marketplace, @shabalmotors (modified by author)

Engine: 1.5 Turbo Diesel

1.5 Turbo Diesel Average fuel consumption: 5.1 L/100km

5.1 L/100km Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Maximum total power: 66kW

66kW Maximum total torque: 200Nm

200Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

The Nisan NV200 is one of the most affordable 7-seater cars available in petrol and diesel options. It has a comparatively compact footprint, shorter than a Toyota Corolla, and comes with sliding doors and dollops of space.

A new NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi costs around R266 100. The car comes in 1.6i Petrol and 1.5 dCi Diesel models. Both engines have five-speed manual gearboxes and front-wheel drive.

The 1.5 dCi Diesel model uses 66 kW of power at 4 000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque from as low as 1 750 rpm. Its average fuel economy is also 5.1 liters/100 km and 134 g/km of CO2.

15. Renault 2024 Triber ZEN - R216 999

With its robust style and modern design, the Triber is a vehicle that will never age. Photo: @RSARenaultSelection, @RenaultKenya, @RenaultNamibia (modified by author)

Engine: 1.0 Turbo

1.0 Turbo Average fuel consumption: 5.5 L/100km

5.5 L/100km Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Maximum total power: 52kW

52kW Maximum total torque: 96Nm

96Nm Gearshift: Manual

Manual Driven wheels: Front

The staring price of a Renault 2024 Triber ZEN is R216 999. The 7-seater vehicle has ECO driving, an 8-inch MediaNav evolution touchscreen, an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 speakers, longitudinal roof bars, electric side mirrors, and front & rear power windows. As one of the most reliable 7-seater cars for about-town usage and cheap space, it brings SUV/MPV practicality at a budget price.

What is the cheapest 7-seater car in South Africa?

Renault 2024 Triber ZEN, Nissan NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi, and Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA are some of the most affordable 7 seater cars in South Africa. Depending on your chosen seller, you can buy these cars for less than R300 000.

Which 7-seater car is best to buy?

Toyota Rumion 1.5 TX AT is one of the most popular 7-seater SUVs in South Africa. The car has high levels of refinement and practicality and is hugely capable on and off-road. Additionally, this model is equipped with an ultra-efficient 1.5litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

Which is the best 7-seater car for families?

Mitsubishi Xpander is one of the largest 7-seaters. The car can be expanded from a 5-seater to a 7-seater by flipping the rear seats. Also, it has a generous overall height of 1,730mm and a length of 4,495mm to provide enough legroom.

What is the best economical 7-seater car?

The Renault 2024 Triber ZEN is one of the most economical 7-seater vehicles. It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 liters and consumes 5.5 L/100km on average.

What is the most fuel efficient 7-seater car in South Africa?

Nissan NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi is one of the most reliable SUV 7-seaters in South Africa. It uses 66 kW of power at 4 000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque from as low as 1 750 rpm. Its average fuel economy is also 5.1 liters/100 km and 134 g/km of CO2.

Which SUV is the best in South Africa?

Volvo XC90 B5 AWD is one of the most comfortable 7-seaters. The car's interior is opulent, stylish, spacious, and can comfortably accommodate seven adults. It also delivers smooth take-offs and refined acceleration.

What is the most reliable SUV 7 seater?

Nissan NV200 1.5 dCi Visia Combi is one of the most reliable SUV 7-seaters in South Africa. It uses 66 kW of power at 4 000 rpm and a 200 Nm of torque from as low as 1 750 rpm. Additionally, its average fuel economy is 5.1-litres/100 km and 134 g/km of CO2.

Where can you get second hand 7 seater cars for sale in South Africa?

You will find many types of new and used 7 seater cars for sale in South Africa on the following e-commerce businesses or websites:

AutoTrader

Ananzi

Gumtree

Trovit

Cars.co.za

JunkMail

Zimcompass

Carmag

WeBuyCars

Carfind

CarsGuide

Where can you find 7 seater cars for sale in South Africa?

When looking for new 7 seater cars in South Africa for sale, purchase from the brand's official website/store or reputable dealer is recommended. Some globally known car companies that have multiple branches/offices, warehouses, and showrooms in SA include:

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

Jaguar

BMW

Volkswagen

Mahindra

Ford

Audi

Renault

Fiat

Volvo

Chevrolet

Honda

Toyota

Nissan

Isuzu

Suzuki

Volkswagen

Kia

Mitsubishi

Mazda

Alpine Motors

Harper

Automobile models listed here as the best 7 seater cars in South Africa score highly in design desirability, practicality, and comfort. Many find their prices affordable, and the vehicles last long when appropriately maintained. Note that prices listed in this article may change from time to time due to demand levels, manufacturing costs, and other market factors.

