A woman started online discussions by comparing herself to actress Natasha Thahane in a TikTok video

The clip gained traction and had netizens trying to spot the likeness between her and the Blood and Water star

Even though many people acknowledged her beauty, they said they could not see the resemblance

A woman compared herself to Natasha Thahane.

A young woman went on TikTok with a daring request. She wanted to know if people believed she resembled South African actress Natasha Thahane.

Woman compares herself to Natasha Thahane

She @katlego.54 posted side-by-side images of herself and the renowned actress in a TikTok video and awaited a verdict from netizens.

The clip gained momentum and got thousands of responses from Mzansi people about the resemblance or lack thereof.

Mzansi inspects photos

The young woman's bold move to seek validation sparked a conversation about self-image and confidence.

See the post below:

Most social media users said they are definitely not lookalikes. However, some highlighted her unique beauty in the comments section.

@banelegwebu asked:

"And you believed them seriously? "

@nqubeko stated:

"Lutho mama khohlwa."

@aybandla wrote:

"I couldn’t tell the difference chomi. You guys are twins. "

@samushange posted:

"My child, let's sit down and talk. Don't trust everyone and anything they say ngwanaka. People are pathological liars."

@Veewigs_sa mentioned:

"Nope, they are lying to you, my dear. But you are beautiful in your own way."

@julyma77 commented:

"Don’t seek validation in this manner, people can be very mean."

@MushlieY said:

"You really pretty. But banamanga."

@LorinLondon2017 added:

"Ah which people are these? They lied. You are pretty though."

@minkiieys wrote:

"My sister have standards. "

AKA’s lookalike gets Mzansi spiralling

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that social media users thought they were seeing double when they saw a picture of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

It's amazing how some people can look exactly like people they don't know or are not related to. The pictures on social media have shocked fans because of how much they look like celebrities.

