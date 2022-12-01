One lucky SA lady won a whopping R74 million in the SA Lottery and is loving her new lush life

Simz Ngema had dinner with the winner, and the meeting was shared on social media

The people of Mzansi do not feel it is safe exposing Lottery winners, especially on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

One lucky South African woman won big on the Lotto, R74 million big! Becoming an instant millionaire, the lady had the pleasure of having dinner with the beautiful Simz Ngema to discuss what the future now holds.

A Mzansi lady won R74 million on the Lottery and is living it up. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While the SA Lottery gives winners financial advice, what they do with their money at the end of the day is on them.

The SA Lottery's official Twitter page posted a clip of Simz at dinner with the big winner. Simz explained that they had been discussing what she would buy, and it sounded like a new home, designer shoes, and a lot more was coming.

“Dinner is underway. The conversation is flowing and the ladies are talking shoes. The LOTTO winner of over R74 MILLION wants to spoil herself with a new shoe collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“NB: All winners receive extensive financial advice.”

The people of Mzansi fear for the big winner’s safety

While it is all good and well to celebrate your new fortune, doing it in the public eye just does not seem safe. Mzansi peeps feel the SA Lotto should protect their winner, not expose them.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@malusimudau_ said:

“Why are you parading winners when you know very well that we live in a crime ridden country.”

@tdo_ka_Ndaba said:

“No no don’t do that......so u already chowing her winnings.”

@SabeloBhebhe said:

@sa_lottery

“I don't see it's a good idea to arrange interviews to jackpot winners with strangers ”

@MINISIBISII said:

“Dinner? The way I’d show up in a mask and body suit to collect my winnings.”

@GEEE_Y said:

“Guess the waiters, chefs and waitresses are blindfolded because we will have the Identify by the morning. Lol.”

Woman wins r1,8m in lottery, plays again to celebrate and wins another R5,4m, SA left in disbelief

In related news, Briefly News reported that one lucky woman left netizens wondering how she scored all her good fortune.

A 70-year-old US woman recently learned that she bagged a whopping $100,000 (about R1.8 million) from two scratch-off tickets she purchased from a petrol station in Newark, according to the Delaware Lottery.

The Business Insider reported that she went to the lottery headquarters to collect her prize. While on her way home, the woman decided to celebrate her win by buying three "Serious Money" tickets from a petrol station in Dover and discovered that she had won again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News