Wiseman Zitha is the latest addition to the Queen Modjadji production, and it has caused a major buzz

Queen Modjadji will be broadcast by Mzansi Magic on DStv in July 2024, and Wiseman Zitha has secured a role

Wiseman Zitha supporters share their reactions to his Queen Modjadji casting, which was shared by executive producer Duma Ndlovu

Wiseman Zitha is going to be a part of the Queen Modjadji production. The award-winning actor is a familiar face on TV thanks to his roles on The River and other South African productions.

Wiseman Zitha is officially a part of the 'Queen Modjadji' cast and Mzansi peeps were impressed. Image: wisemanzither

Source: Instagram

Duma Ndlovu, the executive producer of Queen Modjadji, was candid about the latest edition of the team. Wiseman Zitha got raving reviews from South Africans after the announcement.

Wiseman Zitha bags Queen Modjadji role

According to DStv, executive producer Duma Ndlovu announced that Wiseman Zitha would play Mamaila, King Mugodo’s son, who was raised by King Thulare. Wiseman is excited about the role and is convinced that it will be a significant one in TV history:

“This is history in the making. This is the first of its kind — we are the first people to tell a Khelobedu story in the history of South African television. We are giving it our all on set every day and I’m working with amazing people. I am so grateful.”

SA keen to see Wiseman Zitha in Queen Modjadji

Many people were delighted by the casting news. Netizens raved about Wiseman Zitha.

@Neoentle_Phala said:

"They couldn't have went for a better actor, Wiseman is a great actor plus he's multilingual. This is the best choice. #QueenModjadjiMzansi."

@KabeloMohlah02 commented:

"I know he won't disappoint #QueenModjadjiMzansi"

@MakokisiLola was excited:

"July, feels like a life time away we can’t wait #QueenModjadjiMzansi"

@whoistroniiq gushed:

"You can't help but admire Wiseman Zitha. His multilingual skills are impressive, so it's no wonder to see him on #QueenModjadjiMzansi. I'm confident he'll excel in his role."

@Jabu_Macdonald applauded:

"Oh he is gonna nail this role #QueenModjadjimzansi"

@LuckyMahloane was pleased:

"Wiseman Zitha being part of the cast of #QueenModjadjiMzansi is so exciting. Each and every role that he has played he always brought it to life so perfectly and I’m expecting him to excel in his new role on Queen Modjadji as well . What a talented actor."

