The DA has called for the SAPS' Cold Case Unit to take over the investigation into the disappearance of Joslin Smith

The party's Ian Cameron commented as the case resumed in the Vredenburg Magistrates' Court on 13 May 2024

The six-year-old girl has been gone without a trace for over three months after she vanished from her Middelpos home in Saldanha Bay

The DA suggested that the SAPS' Cold Case Unit take over the investigation into the Joslin Smith case. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and Facebook/South African Police Service

As the kidnapping and human trafficking case relating to the disappearance of Joslin Smith resumed in court, the Democratic Alliance called on the SAPS' Cold Case Unit to take over the investigation.

Joslin Smith's disappearance case resumes

The party's Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) said in an X post that he believes that the unit is the best option to find the missing six-year-old:

According to EWN, the authorities were still searching for little Joslin, who vanished from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, over three months ago.

Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen 'Boeta' Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard were back before the Vredenburg Magistrates' Court on 13 May 2024.

Netizens agree with the DA

Many social media users share the DA's sentiments and believe it's time to change the approach to discover what happened to the little girl.

@CastleCapeTown asked:

“Definitely. Why has there been such a lack of urgency in finding this little one?”

@Mtbking001 added:

“Absolutely. They know the mother was involved, so they need to squeeze harder and follow the intel.”

@coetsee_lo40464 pointed out:

“They keep on going for either murder or muti, anything but human trafficking; I still believe within the first three days she was out of the country, police were paid to stall the whole thing.”

@Waar_en_Wolhaar said:

“Nothing will change until SAPS and our judicial system change their ways and make justice for the victim the focus of their investigations and court process.”

@CasCode2012 suggested:

“[Brigadier Bafana] Gininda should come in.”

