An ex-policeman believes he's found the location of six-year-old missing Saldanha girl, Joslin Smith

Danie Krugel reportedly made the discovery using his Matter Orientation invention and a DNA sample to track Joslin

A reverend who helped Krugel with the DNA sample said he would publicise Joslin's location if the police failed to act

A former officer believes he's traced Joslin Smith's location using his DNA machine. Images: Facebook/South African Police Service and Stock Images/Getty Images

A retired police officer is convinced that missing six-year-old Joslin Smith is still in Saldanha Bay area.

Joslin Smith's location determined

Reverend June Dolley-Major reportedly told the Daily Voice that Danie Krugel discovered the location after he used a machine to detect Joslin’s DNA. The reverend said he gave Krugel two hairbands with Joslin’s hair to help him trace her DNA. Dolley-Major added that Krugel’s machine gave an exact location, which he threatened to publicise if the police didn’t act on it in the next two weeks.

According to the Cape Argus, Krugel, from Bloemfontein, invented the Matter Orientation, which he believes can track and locate a person using their DNA. He was known for his involvement in high-profile investigations such as the 2007 case of 3-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal. Madeleine was never found.

What you need to know about the disappearance of Joslin Smith

Joslin’s grandmother begs the little girl’s mom, Kelly, to tell the truth about the 6-year-old’s whereabouts

The police's K-9 search for Joslin in a bushy area in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, was unsuccessful

DNA testing of a bloody cloth that was found during the search for missing Joslin came back negative

The fourth suspect, Lourentia Lombaard, allegedly confessed her involvement to the police

Natasha Andrews was willing to take Joslin into her home and care for her like her child, but her mother reportedly refused

Joslin’s mother assaulted in prison

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Smith was assaulted when she arrived at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in March 2024.

Smith was allegedly pregnant when she arrived in prison; however, she had concealed it.

After the assault, she was reportedly placed in solitary confinement for her and the baby’s safety.

