Joslin Smith's' mother, Kelly, allegedly pregnant while awaiting her trial for her daughter's disappearance

She was also allegedly assaulted in Pollsmoor, where she is being held after she was arrested for her role

She was placed in solitary confinement, and many in South Africa called for the baby to be taken away from her once she gave birth

POLLSMOOR – Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, is allegedly pregnant. Her pregnancy was also at risk when she was allegedly assaulted upon arriving in prison, a month after Joslin went missing in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.

Kelly Smith pregnant

According to The South African, Smith arrived at the prison on 7 March and her pregnancy was allegedly concealed until fellow inmates allegedly assaulted her shortly after she arrived. She was then placed in solitary confinement for the safety of her baby.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's' disappearance

South Africans want unborn baby taken

Netizens on Facebook demanded that the baby be removed from Kelly once she gives birth.

Odette Ferreira said:

“Please let the baby be adopted by a loving, caring, kind family before she sells another child of hers.”

Fiona Campbell said:

“I hope for the love of God they take the baby away and allow a deserving family to adopt.

Lynn Cabano said:

“She cannot have another child! Intervention is required ASAP. She’s not fit to be a mother.”

Theresa Bosman said:

“They must take this child away.”

Zelna Pretorius Minnie said:

“I hope they take the child.”

Phumza Sigaqa fears for her life

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Sigaqa, who was released after no evidence was found against her, is living in fear.

She said that she was never a sangoma, and since she was released, her life is not easy.

She has had to move out of her home with her children for fear of being attacked.

