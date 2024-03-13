One of the four suspects who were arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith walked free after appearing in court, while Kelly Smith and her boyfriend abandoned bail

The case against the woman was dropped after police could not find enough evidence against her, and she denied that she bought Joslin Smith for R20,000

The community was in an uproar outside of the courthouse during the session, and they violently threw stones in protest

WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith and her boyfriend abandoned their bail applications. At the same time, one of the women accused of being involved in the disappearance of Joslin Smith walked free after the South African Police Service could not find evidence against her. Phumza Sigaqa faced charges of kidnapping and human trafficking and was accused of buying Joslin Smith with R20,000.

Joslin Smith disappearance accused released

Sigaqa and her co-accused, Joslin's mother, Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 13 March, after their case was initially postponed last week. According to TimesLIVE, Van Rhyn, Smith, and Appollis abandoned their bail hearing and, as a result, will be remanded in custody.

Police were called to the scene outside the court, where community members were barred from entering the court with a barbed fence. Police and community members clashed, and police used teargas to disperse the crowd.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Kelly Smith's boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, insisted that he had nothing to do with Joslin's disappearance, even though he felt responsible

Both Kelly and Appollis had to be protected from the public after members of the community attempted to assault them for her disappearance

Smith, Appollis, Magaqa and van Rhyn were arrested shortly after and appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking

