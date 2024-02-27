The boyfriend of the missing child Joslin's Smith's mother blames himself for the disappearance of Joslin

Joslin went missing after she was left in the boyfriend's care while her mother was at work

South Africans believed that the boyfriend knew more than he let on and did not believe his story

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Joslin Smith's mother's boyfriend feels terrible about what happened to Joslin. Images: @ClaudetteGGibs1/ X and Maskot/Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY– The boyfriend of Josln Smith's mother, Jacquin Appolis, revealed that he does not know what happened the day Joslin disappeared. Despite this, he said he felt responsible for the little girl's disappearance.

Boyfriend feels responsible for Joslin's disappearance

According to eNCA, Appolis said Joslin told him she would play with her friends, which is when she disappeared. He added that he looked after her while her mother went to work. He said he was at home, and he said he got concerned that it had become late. The clock struck 6 pm, and Joslin was still not home. They started looking for her and did not find her.

South Africans have different views

Netizens on Facebook had a lot of questions about his version and prayed for Joslin to return home safely.

Reign Reign said:

"This search is taking too long!"

Monique van Heerden pointed out:

"Just pray they find her and stop adding your opinion of who is guilty."

Annalie Heymans pointed out:

"Somebody must have been something. Who was she with, and where did they walk to?"

Ryno Sta-Ry Maasdorp:

"I blame our government for turning South Africa into a conducive environment for child trafficking."

Sporo Lukhele exclaimed:

"This issue of women trusting their boyfriends with the lives of their sons and daughters leaves me perplexed, flabbergasted and downright angry."

Reward of R20,000 offered for information about Joslin Smith's disappearance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the mayor of Saldanha Bay said for any information about Joslin Smith's disappearance.

Smith disappeared in mid-February after she was left in the care of her mother's boyfriend and went out to play.

South Africans prayed for her safety and for her to return to her mother unharmed.

