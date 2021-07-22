Mzansi is seriously thrilled by a proud father who shared a snap of him taking good care of his lovely child

The caring father, @SimBaqwa, took to Twitter to upload the photo and it's receiving positive reactions from both his male counterparts and mothers

Many people also shared their snaps playing their roles as dads but some are hilariously critical of the proud guy

Another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo caring for his child. The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral and many are seriously impressed. Briefly News takes a look at the comments section.

A dedicated father is receiving all the good attention on social media. Image: @SimBaqwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mayor2226 said:

“Keep it up bro, wonderful family. Looking forward to doing this someday.”

@NDZ_1920 said:

“You make a baby, like a man you raise and take care of that baby, no one is supposed to do it for you. No trophies for a man who sticks around and take care of his seed, it’s that simple. That's what grown men do.”

@IamHimZN said:

“Can you let men enjoy one tweet! They never said they wanted trophies.”

@Mmabana said:

“No baba we want it to be authentic, not forced. I'm pretty sure nobody told these guys to do it.”

@ItsTheRealBizz said:

“I like what you are doing kodwa nawe waze waba dramatic with a pink towel.”

@Kgumza said:

“I’m with you on that one king.”

@Deke7528 said:

“This is soo beautiful.”

@CLoyGordon said:

“You are a true father.”

@Fungaimazike said:

“That baby will love you for life.”

@VinDollar016 said:

“Papa marr wena you look like you were doing this for the photoshoot nje.”

@Alzero_Matsie said:

"My husband feeds, baths and puts her to sleep almost every. Highly blessed. I wish more fathers could be active parents, we need all the help we can get.”

“I love this”: Mzansi inspired, reacting to video of dad changing baby’s nappy

Remaining with news on fatherhood, Briefly News reported that a proud father has shared an influential video of him changing the nappy of his cute little child.

The guy’s video has inspired many of his followers in terms of looking after the little ones. @Sir_Camble has creatively captioned his video and suggests he had to quickly disarm a nuclear bomb.

The short clip has seriously changed many mindsets as far as his followers are concerned.

