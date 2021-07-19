“I Love This”: Mzansi Inspired, Reacting to Video of Dad Changing Baby’s Nappy

A proud dad has decided to inspire and change the mindset of men when it comes to changing the nappies of their kids

The man, @Sir_Camble, shared a beautiful video of him busy looking after the little one and changing the nappy with ease

Some of his social media followers are inspired, especially men, but women have also expressed their thoughts on the clip

A proud father has shared an influential video of him changing the nappy of his cute little child. The guy’s video has inspired many of his followers in terms of looking after the little ones.

@Sir_Camble has creatively captioned his video and suggests he had to quickly disarm a nuclear bomb. The short clip has seriously changed many mindsets as far as his followers are concerned.

A proud dad is an internet sensation after taking care of his baby. Image: @Sir_Camble/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Kerbz_SA said:

“Been refusing to change diapers... I'm going to start.”

@Thandi_Nom said:

"Must be nice."

@SynergyKonekt said:

"I enjoy disarming activities myself with our latest addition to our family. Proud of seeing such it motivates me to do even more and better. Take care more moments like these to you sir... Salute.”

@NeonBonnie said:

“Then when they get to toddler stage they fight back, good times lie ahead.”

@iThando said:

“It really is a nuclear bomb, because when they start screaming all hell breaks lose.”

@Kay_Maponya1 said:

“This is just so beautiful to watch.”

@UncleLeoMalomo said:

"Hahaha, disarm a nuclear bomb!”

@Onyinye_Zi said:

“Nazooooo! Love it!”

@Sir_Camble said:

“Thanks famo! I am having a great time!”

Viral video shows dad painting daughter's nails, her reaction is adorable

In another beautiful story regarding babies, Briefly News published that a father and his daughter have become an internet sensation after their lovely moment together were captured on video.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the little girl - like a customer in a pedicure salon - sat relaxed as her dad painted her nails.

Like a satisfied customer, she examined her nails and flaunted them. In an emotional instant, the girl plants a peck on her dad's cheek.

Source: Briefly.co.za