30 most famous people in the world as of 2023: Who are they?
Being a celebrity has its pros and cons. It is assumed that most famous people have got it all in life. Famous people get special treatment wherever they go, have fans from different parts of the world, and get more opportunities to make money or run businesses. Discover the most famous person in the world today.
The most famous people globally are drawn from different fields. They include celebrities from the entertainment industry, politicians, businessmen, and living legends. They appear on the list because they are extremely successful in their careers. Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?
Most famous person in the world: top 30 list
Many people admire and emulate celebrities for various reasons. Check out the list of the most famous people in the world in 2023 and find what made them famous and how much they are worth.
30. Miley Cyrus
- Full name: Miley Ray Cyrus
- Date of birth: 23rd November 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Franklin, Tennessee, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
- Net worth: $160 million
Miley Cyrus came into the limelight as a child actor and singer. Over the years, she has become a global star with music that has spanned a range of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley Cyrus' net worth is $160 million, and many young people look up to her.
29. Johnny Depp
- Full name: John Christopher Depp II
- Date of birth: 9th June 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor and musician
- Net worth: $150 million
Johnny Depp first turned heads as part of the cast of 21 Jump Street in the late 80s. Since launching his career, he has made a name for himself as an excellent actor and an eccentric and unpredictable person. Johnny Depp's net worth is $150 million.
28. Nicki Minaj
- Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
- Date of birth: 8th December 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Occupation: Rapper, singer, and songwriter
- Net worth: $150 million
Nicki Minaj's meteoric rise was fueled by three immensely popular mixtapes put out between 2007 and 2009. In 2010, she released her debut album, Pink Friday. Today, Nicki Minaj's net worth is $150 million.
27. Virat Kohli
- Full name: Virat Kohli
- Date of birth: 5th November 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New Delhi, India
- Occupation: Cricketer
- Net worth: $26 million
Virat Kohli plays as a right-handed batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and for Delhi in Indian domestic cricket. The cricketer is the former captain of the Indian national cricket team. Virat Kohli's net worth is $26 million and he has over 253 million IG followers.
26. Kendall Jenner
- Full name: Kendall Nicole Jenner
- Date of birth: 3rd November 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman
- Net worth: $60 million
Kendall Jenner is best known for her role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family members. She is also one of the highest-paid models in the world. Kendall Jenner's net worth is $60 million.
25. Robert Pattinson
- Full name: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson
- Date of birth: 13th May 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $100 million
Robert Pattinson is most famous for appearing in the Twilight franchise of movies, dating Kristen Stewart, and playing Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise. Robert Pattinson's net worth is $100 million.
24. Hugh Jackman
- Full name: Hugh Michael Jackman
- Date of birth: 12th October 1968
- Age: 54 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $180 million
Hugh Jackman was catapulted into the spotlight after portraying Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. At the peak of the franchise, he earned $20 million per movie as a base salary before backend participation. Today, Hugh Jackman's net worth is $180 million.
23. Jennifer Lopez
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
- Date of birth: 24th July 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America
- Occupation: Actress, dancer, and singer
- Net worth: $400 million
In 1991, Jennifer Lopez began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. Her career has spanned more than 25 years, and today, she is one of Hollywood's biggest A-list celebrities. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.
22. Khloé Kardashian
- Full name: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian
- Date of birth: 27th June 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Media personality, socialite, and model
- Net worth: $60 million
Khloé Kardashian is a reality television star, socialite, and model who first leapt into the public eye after appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has parlayed her reality career into multiple businesses, radio gigs, and occasional modelling jobs. Khloé Kardashian's net worth is $60 million.
21. Beyoncé
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of birth: 4th September 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman
- Net worth: $500 million
Beyoncé is one of the world's most loved celebrities. The singer, songwriter, and businesswoman came into the limelight because of her music. She was a member of Destiny's Child before embarking on a solo career. Beyoncé's net worth is $500 million and has over 313 million IG followers.
20. Kim Kardashian
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of birth: 21st October 1980
- Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur
- Net worth: $1.4 billion
Kim Kardashian became famous after her adult tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. She took advantage of the fame to build a brand.
Besides being a media personality, she is an entrepreneur running multiple businesses, including Skims and Skkn by Kim. Kim Kardashian's net worth is about $1.4 billion, and she has over 361 million Instagram followers.
19. Tiger Woods
- Full name: Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods
- Date of birth: 30th December 1975
- Age: 47 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Golfer
- Net worth: $1 billion
Tiger Woods attained billionaire status in 2022. His wealth comes from his salary, endorsements, and other income during his 27-year-long career. He gained fame after becoming the youngest Masters champ at only 21. He has participated in and won many golf competitions.
18. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13th December 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer-songwriter
- Net worth: $400 million
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous celebrities because her music is amazing, and her lyrics are relatable. Her talent and hard work have earned her fame and money. Taylor Swift's net worth is $400 million. Her outspoken nature about women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and other social issues makes her loveable.
17. Will Smith
- Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II
- Date of birth: 25th September 1968
- Age: 54 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, rapper, and producer
- Net worth: $350 million
Will Smith attracted global attention after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The famous actor who has been in the limelight for decades. One of his best works was The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, a show he starred in and produced. Will Smith's net worth is $350 million.
16. Kylie Jenner
- Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
- Date of birth: 10th August 1997
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur
- Net worth: $680 million
Kylie Jenner is the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is a reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur who grew up in the limelight as a star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner's net worth is $680 million, and she has 396 million Instagram followers.
15. LeBron James
- Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.
- Date of birth: 30th December 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States of America
- Occupation: Basketball player
- Net worth: $1 billion
LeBron James achieved billionaire status in 2022. He is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers and is arguably the greatest of all time. He joined the NBA in 2004 and is recorded as one of the few people who have been selected to 16 All-Star games in NBA history.
14. Ariana Grande
- Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera
- Date of birth: 26th June 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
- Net worth: $240 million
Ariana Grande won the hearts of numerous people globally as a child actor on Nickelodeon. She is one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities in 2023. Ariana Grande's net worth is $240 million and easily makes between $20 and $30 million annually. Besides acting, she sings, and her vocal range is pretty impressive.
13. Justin Bieber
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Date of birth: 1st March 1994
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada
- Occupation: Singer
- Net worth: $300 million
Justin Bieber is a talented singer who started his career as a teen. He has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Justin Bieber's net worth is $300 million.
Besides music, his humble and sweet demeanour during fan meets makes him loveable. Fans have also reported he is approachable and down-to-earth. He has over 293 million Instagram followers.
12. Oprah Winfrey
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Date of birth: 29th January 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States of America
- Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist
- Net worth: $2.5 billion
Oprah Winfrey is among the most famous women of all time, and many consider her the most loved celebrity. She is a globally-recognised television host, television writer, director, model, and philanthropist. She was the first black multi-billionaire of the 20th century. Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.5 billion.
11. Mark Zuckerberg
- Full name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
- Date of birth: 14th May 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: White Plains, New York, United States of America
- Occupation: Media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist
- Net worth: $104.6 billion
Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world. He is best known as the co-founder of the popular social media platform called Facebook (Meta). In 2015, he made headlines after promising to donate 99% of his Facebook shares worth more than $45 billion to charity. Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is $104.6 billion.
10. Donald Trump
- Full name: Donald John Trump
- Date of birth: 14th June 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, United States of America
- Occupation: Politician, media personality, and businessman
- Net worth: $2.5 billion
Donald Trump is the former president of the United States of America. Besides politics, he is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who inherited part of his wealth from his father. Donald Trump's net worth is $2.5 billion.
He took over his parents' real estate company in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. His organisation has interests in various industries, including golf courses and casinos.
9. Robert Downey Jr.
- Full name: Robert John Downey Jr.
- Date of birth: 4th April 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor and producer
- Net worth: $300 million
Robert Downey Jr. is a globally-recognised actor, producer and singer. People best know him for his roles as Iron Man in the Marvel franchise. Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth is $300 million.
The role of Iron Man made him one of the highest-paid actors in the history of Hollywood. He has earned people's respect for overcoming substance abuse addiction and reinventing his career.
8. Selena Gomez
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Date of birth: 22nd July 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
- Net worth: $95 million
Selena Gomez is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. She started acting professionally at seven on Barney & Friends and has over 100 acting credits.
The singer has released three albums in her music career, and all have achieved Gold status. Selena Gomez's net worth is $95 million, and she is one of the world's most followed individuals on Instagram, with 424 million followers.
7. Bill Gates
- Full name: William Henry Gates III
- Date of birth: 28th October 1955
- Age: 67 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States of America
- Occupation: Business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist
- Net worth: $117.9 billion
For a long time, Bill Gates held the record of the world's richest man. His name seldom misses on the list of the world's most famous people. He is the founder and former chairman, and CEO of Microsoft.
He was placed as the second-richest person in the world in July 2017 when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtook him. Bill Gate's net worth is $117.9 billion, making him the world's fifth-richest person in 2023.
6. Joe Biden
- Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
- Date of birth: 20th November 1942
- Age: 80 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America
- Occupation: Politician
- Net worth: $9 million
Joe Biden is the sitting president of the United States of America. He previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. He is famous because he is a leading politician in America. Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million.
5. Dwayne Johnson
- Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
- Date of birth: 2nd May 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler
- Net worth: $800 million
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the world's most famous actor. He gained mainstream fame as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he worked from 1996 to 2004.
He has numerous acting credits, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious, Moana, and Furious 7. Dwayne Johnson's net worth is $800 million and he is among the most-followed celebrities, with 386 million Instagram followers.
4. Lionel Messi
- Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi
- Date of birth: 24th June 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina
- Occupation: Footballer
- Net worth: $600 million
Lionel Messi is a famous person in the world. He plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentina national team.
Many people consider him the best soccer player in the world. Lionel Messi's net worth is $600 million, and he is the second-most followed individual on Instagram, with 476 million followers.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
- Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
- Date of birth: 5th February 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal
- Occupation: Footballer
- Net worth: $500 million
Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a forward for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. He is one of the greatest footballers of all time and arguably the most known person in the world with regard to sportspeople. Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million, and he is the most followed person on Instagram with 595 million followers.
2. Jeff Bezos
- Full name: Jeffrey Preston Bezos
- Date of birth: 12th January 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States of America
- Occupation: Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut
- Net worth: $151.9 billion
Jeff Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon. He became famous after surpassing Bill Gates as the richest person in the world from October 2017 to January 2021. Jeff Bezos' net worth in 2023 is $151.9 billion, making him one of the world's top 10 richest people.
1. Elon Musk
- Full name: Elon Reeve Musk
- Date of birth: 28th June 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa
- Occupation: Business magnate and investor
- Net worth: $230.2 billion
Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX and Tesla and is globally recognised as the most popular person in the world today. On 27th October 2022, he concluded his $44bn (£38.1bn) acquisition of Twitter.
He caught the world's attention again recently after Neuralink, his brain-implant company, received regulatory approval to conduct the first clinical trial of its experimental device in humans. Elon Musk's net worth is $230.2 billion.
Who is the most famous person in the world of all time?
Jesus Christ is the most famous person of all time. He is the son of God, according to the Bible.
Who are the top 10 most influential people?
The top 10 most influential people today include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Selena Gomez.
Where do most famous people live?
While celebrities live in different parts of the world, many of them tend to gravitate to the coasts of the United States of America. Most have homes in Hollywood Hills, California or New York.
What state has the most famous people?
The states of New York and California are home to many famous people in the United States of America.
Who is the most famous person in the world right now?
It is challenging to pinpoint a single person who is the most famous globally, but some of the top contenders for this spot are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Biden, and Bill Gates.
Who is the 4th most famous person in the world?
Based on the number of Instagram followers, the 4th most famous person globally is Kylie Jenner. She has over 396 million IG followers.
Who are the most famous people in history?
The most famous people in history include Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee, Albert Einstein, Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Morgan Freeman, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and David Garrett.
Finding the most famous person in the world is a challenging task. Even so, we hope your favourite celebrity appears on the list of the top 30 most popular celebrities above.
