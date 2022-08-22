30 most famous people in the world as of 2023: Who are they?

Being a celebrity has its pros and cons. It is assumed that most famous people have got it all in life. Famous people get special treatment wherever they go, have fans from different parts of the world, and get more opportunities to make money or run businesses. Discover the most famous person in the world today.

The most famous people globally are drawn from different fields. They include celebrities from the entertainment industry, politicians, businessmen, and living legends. They appear on the list because they are extremely successful in their careers. Who do you think is the most famous person in the world?

Most famous person in the world: top 30 list

Many people admire and emulate celebrities for various reasons. Check out the list of the most famous people in the world in 2023 and find what made them famous and how much they are worth.

30. Miley Cyrus

Full name: Miley Ray Cyrus

Miley Ray Cyrus Date of birth: 23rd November 1992

23rd November 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Franklin, Tennessee, United States of America

Franklin, Tennessee, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Net worth: $160 million

Miley Cyrus came into the limelight as a child actor and singer. Over the years, she has become a global star with music that has spanned a range of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley Cyrus' net worth is $160 million, and many young people look up to her.

29. Johnny Depp

Full name: John Christopher Depp II

John Christopher Depp II Date of birth: 9th June 1963

9th June 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States of America

Owensboro, Kentucky, United States of America Occupation: Actor and musician

Actor and musician Net worth: $150 million

Johnny Depp first turned heads as part of the cast of 21 Jump Street in the late 80s. Since launching his career, he has made a name for himself as an excellent actor and an eccentric and unpredictable person. Johnny Depp's net worth is $150 million.

28. Nicki Minaj

Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth: 8th December 1982

8th December 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Occupation: Rapper, singer, and songwriter

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Net worth: $150 million

Nicki Minaj's meteoric rise was fueled by three immensely popular mixtapes put out between 2007 and 2009. In 2010, she released her debut album, Pink Friday. Today, Nicki Minaj's net worth is $150 million.

27. Virat Kohli

Full name: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Date of birth: 5th November 1988

5th November 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Occupation: Cricketer

Cricketer Net worth: $26 million

Virat Kohli plays as a right-handed batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and for Delhi in Indian domestic cricket. The cricketer is the former captain of the Indian national cricket team. Virat Kohli's net worth is $26 million and he has over 253 million IG followers.

26. Kendall Jenner

Full name: Kendall Nicole Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner Date of birth: 3rd November 1995

3rd November 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman

Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Net worth: $60 million

Kendall Jenner is best known for her role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family members. She is also one of the highest-paid models in the world. Kendall Jenner's net worth is $60 million.

25. Robert Pattinson

Full name: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson Date of birth: 13th May 1986

13th May 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $100 million

Robert Pattinson is most famous for appearing in the Twilight franchise of movies, dating Kristen Stewart, and playing Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise. Robert Pattinson's net worth is $100 million.

24. Hugh Jackman

Full name: Hugh Michael Jackman

Hugh Michael Jackman Date of birth: 12th October 1968

12th October 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $180 million

Hugh Jackman was catapulted into the spotlight after portraying Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. At the peak of the franchise, he earned $20 million per movie as a base salary before backend participation. Today, Hugh Jackman's net worth is $180 million.

23. Jennifer Lopez

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck

Jennifer Lynn Affleck Date of birth: 24th July 1969

24th July 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America

The Bronx, New York, United States of America Occupation: Actress, dancer, and singer

Actress, dancer, and singer Net worth: $400 million

In 1991, Jennifer Lopez began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. Her career has spanned more than 25 years, and today, she is one of Hollywood's biggest A-list celebrities. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.

22. Khloé Kardashian

Full name: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth: 27th June 1984

27th June 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Media personality, socialite, and model

Media personality, socialite, and model Net worth: $60 million

Khloé Kardashian is a reality television star, socialite, and model who first leapt into the public eye after appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has parlayed her reality career into multiple businesses, radio gigs, and occasional modelling jobs. Khloé Kardashian's net worth is $60 million.

21. Beyoncé

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Date of birth: 4th September 1981

4th September 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Net worth: $500 million

Beyoncé is one of the world's most loved celebrities. The singer, songwriter, and businesswoman came into the limelight because of her music. She was a member of Destiny's Child before embarking on a solo career. Beyoncé's net worth is $500 million and has over 313 million IG followers.

20. Kim Kardashian

Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: 21st October 1980

21st October 1980 Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

42 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur

Socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur Net worth: $1.4 billion

Kim Kardashian became famous after her adult tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. She took advantage of the fame to build a brand.

Besides being a media personality, she is an entrepreneur running multiple businesses, including Skims and Skkn by Kim. Kim Kardashian's net worth is about $1.4 billion, and she has over 361 million Instagram followers.

19. Tiger Woods

Full name: Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods Date of birth: 30th December 1975

30th December 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States of America

Cypress, California, United States of America Occupation: Golfer

Golfer Net worth: $1 billion

Tiger Woods attained billionaire status in 2022. His wealth comes from his salary, endorsements, and other income during his 27-year-long career. He gained fame after becoming the youngest Masters champ at only 21. He has participated in and won many golf competitions.

18. Taylor Swift

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: 13th December 1989

13th December 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America

West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Net worth: $400 million

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous celebrities because her music is amazing, and her lyrics are relatable. Her talent and hard work have earned her fame and money. Taylor Swift's net worth is $400 million. Her outspoken nature about women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and other social issues makes her loveable.

17. Will Smith

Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II

Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth: 25th September 1968

25th September 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Actor, rapper, and producer

Actor, rapper, and producer Net worth: $350 million

Will Smith attracted global attention after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The famous actor who has been in the limelight for decades. One of his best works was The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, a show he starred in and produced. Will Smith's net worth is $350 million.

16. Kylie Jenner

Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth: 10th August 1997

10th August 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)

25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur

Media personality, socialite, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur Net worth: $680 million

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is a reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur who grew up in the limelight as a star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner's net worth is $680 million, and she has 396 million Instagram followers.

15. LeBron James

Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.

LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth: 30th December 1984

30th December 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States of America

Akron, Ohio, United States of America Occupation: Basketball player

Basketball player Net worth: $1 billion

LeBron James achieved billionaire status in 2022. He is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers and is arguably the greatest of all time. He joined the NBA in 2004 and is recorded as one of the few people who have been selected to 16 All-Star games in NBA history.

14. Ariana Grande

Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera

Ariana Grande-Butera Date of birth: 26th June 1993

26th June 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America

Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Net worth: $240 million

Ariana Grande won the hearts of numerous people globally as a child actor on Nickelodeon. She is one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities in 2023. Ariana Grande's net worth is $240 million and easily makes between $20 and $30 million annually. Besides acting, she sings, and her vocal range is pretty impressive.

13. Justin Bieber

Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth: 1st March 1994

1st March 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Occupation: Singer

Singer Net worth: $300 million

Justin Bieber is a talented singer who started his career as a teen. He has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Justin Bieber's net worth is $300 million.

Besides music, his humble and sweet demeanour during fan meets makes him loveable. Fans have also reported he is approachable and down-to-earth. He has over 293 million Instagram followers.

12. Oprah Winfrey

Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Date of birth: 29th January 1954

29th January 1954 Age: 69 years (as of 2023)

69 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States of America

Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States of America Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist

Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist Net worth: $2.5 billion

Oprah Winfrey is among the most famous women of all time, and many consider her the most loved celebrity. She is a globally-recognised television host, television writer, director, model, and philanthropist. She was the first black multi-billionaire of the 20th century. Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.5 billion.

11. Mark Zuckerberg

Full name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Date of birth: 14th May 1984

14th May 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: White Plains, New York, United States of America

White Plains, New York, United States of America Occupation: Media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth: $104.6 billion

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world. He is best known as the co-founder of the popular social media platform called Facebook (Meta). In 2015, he made headlines after promising to donate 99% of his Facebook shares worth more than $45 billion to charity. Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is $104.6 billion.

10. Donald Trump

Full name: Donald John Trump

Donald John Trump Date of birth: 14th June 1946

14th June 1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, United States of America

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, United States of America Occupation: Politician, media personality, and businessman

Politician, media personality, and businessman Net worth: $2.5 billion

Donald Trump is the former president of the United States of America. Besides politics, he is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who inherited part of his wealth from his father. Donald Trump's net worth is $2.5 billion.

He took over his parents' real estate company in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. His organisation has interests in various industries, including golf courses and casinos.

9. Robert Downey Jr.

Full name: Robert John Downey Jr.

Robert John Downey Jr. Date of birth: 4th April 1965

4th April 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America

Manhattan, New York, United States of America Occupation: Actor and producer

Actor and producer Net worth: $300 million

Robert Downey Jr. is a globally-recognised actor, producer and singer. People best know him for his roles as Iron Man in the Marvel franchise. Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth is $300 million.

The role of Iron Man made him one of the highest-paid actors in the history of Hollywood. He has earned people's respect for overcoming substance abuse addiction and reinventing his career.

8. Selena Gomez

Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Date of birth: 22nd July 1992

22nd July 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America

Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Net worth: $95 million

Selena Gomez is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. She started acting professionally at seven on Barney & Friends and has over 100 acting credits.

The singer has released three albums in her music career, and all have achieved Gold status. Selena Gomez's net worth is $95 million, and she is one of the world's most followed individuals on Instagram, with 424 million followers.

7. Bill Gates

Full name: William Henry Gates III

William Henry Gates III Date of birth: 28th October 1955

28th October 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2023)

67 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States of America

Seattle, Washington, United States of America Occupation: Business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist

Business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist Net worth: $117.9 billion

For a long time, Bill Gates held the record of the world's richest man. His name seldom misses on the list of the world's most famous people. He is the founder and former chairman, and CEO of Microsoft.

He was placed as the second-richest person in the world in July 2017 when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtook him. Bill Gate's net worth is $117.9 billion, making him the world's fifth-richest person in 2023.

6. Joe Biden

Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Date of birth: 20th November 1942

20th November 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2023)

80 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Politician

Politician Net worth: $9 million

Joe Biden is the sitting president of the United States of America. He previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. He is famous because he is a leading politician in America. Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million.

5. Dwayne Johnson

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: 2nd May 1972

2nd May 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States of America

Hayward, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler

Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler Net worth: $800 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the world's most famous actor. He gained mainstream fame as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he worked from 1996 to 2004.

He has numerous acting credits, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious, Moana, and Furious 7. Dwayne Johnson's net worth is $800 million and he is among the most-followed celebrities, with 386 million Instagram followers.

4. Lionel Messi

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth: 24th June 1987

24th June 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Place of birth : Rosario, Argentina

: Rosario, Argentina Occupation: Footballer

Footballer Net worth: $600 million

Lionel Messi is a famous person in the world. He plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentina national team.

Many people consider him the best soccer player in the world. Lionel Messi's net worth is $600 million, and he is the second-most followed individual on Instagram, with 476 million followers.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Date of birth: 5th February 1985

5th February 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal

Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal Occupation: Footballer

Footballer Net worth: $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a forward for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. He is one of the greatest footballers of all time and arguably the most known person in the world with regard to sportspeople. Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million, and he is the most followed person on Instagram with 595 million followers.

2. Jeff Bezos

Full name: Jeffrey Preston Bezos

Jeffrey Preston Bezos Date of birth: 12th January 1964

12th January 1964 Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

59 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States of America

Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States of America Occupation: Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut

Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut Net worth: $151.9 billion

Jeff Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon. He became famous after surpassing Bill Gates as the richest person in the world from October 2017 to January 2021. Jeff Bezos' net worth in 2023 is $151.9 billion, making him one of the world's top 10 richest people.

1. Elon Musk

Full name: Elon Reeve Musk

Elon Reeve Musk Date of birth: 28th June 1971

28th June 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Occupation: Business magnate and investor

Business magnate and investor Net worth: $230.2 billion

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX and Tesla and is globally recognised as the most popular person in the world today. On 27th October 2022, he concluded his $44bn (£38.1bn) acquisition of Twitter.

He caught the world's attention again recently after Neuralink, his brain-implant company, received regulatory approval to conduct the first clinical trial of its experimental device in humans. Elon Musk's net worth is $230.2 billion.

Who is the most famous person in the world of all time?

Jesus Christ is the most famous person of all time. He is the son of God, according to the Bible.

Who are the top 10 most influential people?

The top 10 most influential people today include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Selena Gomez.

Where do most famous people live?

While celebrities live in different parts of the world, many of them tend to gravitate to the coasts of the United States of America. Most have homes in Hollywood Hills, California or New York.

What state has the most famous people?

The states of New York and California are home to many famous people in the United States of America.

Who is the most famous person in the world right now?

It is challenging to pinpoint a single person who is the most famous globally, but some of the top contenders for this spot are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Biden, and Bill Gates.

Who is the 4th most famous person in the world?

Based on the number of Instagram followers, the 4th most famous person globally is Kylie Jenner. She has over 396 million IG followers.

Who are the most famous people in history?

The most famous people in history include Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee, Albert Einstein, Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Morgan Freeman, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and David Garrett.

Finding the most famous person in the world is a challenging task. Even so, we hope your favourite celebrity appears on the list of the top 30 most popular celebrities above.

