Private school fees in South Africa continue to rise in 2026, with elite institutions now charging above R350,000 a year

A breakdown of the top 10 most expensive private schools highlights the premium pricing of education nationwide

Briefly News spoke to Michaelhouse to understand how leading schools rationalise costs beyond tuition and boarding

St Andrew’s School for Girls offered a perspective on how educational quality and holistic programmes contribute to pricing decisions

Private school education in South Africa is becoming an increasingly costly commitment. Tuition and boarding fees at the country’s most exclusive institutions have risen to levels that now rival university costs.

For parents considering private schools, the discussion has shifted beyond affordability to whether the overall value, outcomes and long-term benefits justify the price.

According to BusinessTech, which analysed matric-level boarding fees using the highest payable fee structures, all schools in the 2026 top 10 now charge more than R350,000 a year. Several exceed the R400,000 mark.

Hilton College (R450,893) KwaZulu-Natal Michaelhouse (R417,000) KwaZulu-Natal Roedean School for Girls (R413,095) Gauteng St Andrew's College (R409,815) Eastern Cape Kearsney College (R399,740) KwaZulu-Natal St John's College (R397,302) Gauteng Bishops Diocesan College (R386,300) Western Cape St Mary's (R382,215) Gauteng Diocesan School for Girls (R368,100) Eastern Cape St Andrew’s School for Girls (R364,570) Gauteng

As the 2026 Term 1 gets underway, Briefly News set out to explore two schools featured on the list to unpack the reasons behind their fees.

Michaelhouse private education boarding school fees

Michaelhouse’s Director of Marketing and Admissions, Murray Witherspoon, explained what learners receive for the R399,740 tuition.

The elite school located in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal, is one of only two all-boys, all-boarding schools in the country. Every teacher lives on campus, and there are no day scholars or weekly boarders. Witherspoon said the structured boarding environment fosters belonging, discipline, independence and maturity.

“The value of a Michaelhouse education goes well beyond world-class academic, sporting, creative and spiritual facilities and a uniquely fully resident staff complement.”

Parents often look for academic outcomes and university placements. The KZN school measures success with a focus on long-term value.

The Michaelhouse Old Boys’ Club spans more than 50 countries. Every matriculant is paired with a mentor who left school within the past decade.

“Michaelhouse offers a lifelong environment and network of support based on the unique shared experiences and relationships of men who have attended the school.”

These relationships extend into careers, relocations and life transitions. According to the school, that network is impossible to price.

Witherspoon emphasised that the school culture is another selling point. Michaelhouse prides itself on an inclusive culture where curiosity and a willingness to show up and participate matter. Addressing why fees rise each year, he said:

“Fee increases are inevitable and are driven by many and various factors. Interestingly, Michaelhouse has the lowest cumulative fee increase amongst our peers in the 12 years since 2015 at 78.1%, while St John’s is the highest at 90.7%.”

However, the school continues to open doors for families who may not have the means, offering scholarships and assistance.

"At any time, not less than 40% of the boys at Michaelhouse are not full fee-paying. Boys attend the school on a range of scholarships, financial support and a combination of the two, which have been in place for many decades."

St Andrew’s School for Girls' school fees

Another school appearing at the top of South Africa’s private school fee rankings is St Andrew’s School for Girls. The 2026 annual cost for 2026 is R364,570.

The Johannesburg institution in Senderwood states that the pricing reflects deliberate choices. Brandon Townsend, the school’s marketer, told Briefly News:

“Fees are driven by high-quality teaching staff, low student-to-teacher ratios, state-of-the-art facilities, a comprehensive co-curricular programme, and ongoing external benchmarking and accreditation.”

According to Townsend, maintaining excellence across academics, sport, culture, and pastoral care requires sustained investment. Smaller class sizes remain a major cost driver, especially in specialist subjects.

“The school emphasises a holistic, whole-girl development programme, benchmarked against global and local standards, with a high-quality teaching and learning environment that supports balanced growth.”

Rather than focusing only on exam results, the school instils emotional maturity, leadership, and independence. This approach, Townsend said, resonates with parents planning beyond matric.

The boarding option also plays a role in overall cost. Facilities, staffing, and extended programmes contribute to the annual fees increase.

Townsend said St Andrew’s tracks performance over decades to capture true value for money. St Andrew’s School for Girls' IEB track record remains one of its strongest selling points.

“Return on investment is reflected in strong academic outcomes, including a longstanding IEB matric and bachelor pass rate, successful university placements, life-skills and leadership development, and the long-term success of its alumni.”

