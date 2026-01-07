A content creator went viral after suggesting that parents should avoid expensive private schools to build wealth for their children

The informative clip was shared on TikTok on January 7, 2026, where it sparked a massive debate about the value of high-end education versus financial stability

Social media users shared mixed opinions regarding the benefits of networking in private institutions compared to the cost-effectiveness of public schooling

A woman shared a financial breakdown showing that top public schools cost R200K less than private day schools. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

A financially savvy woman sparked a widespread conversation after filming herself at home, suggesting that parents skip private schools to invest in their children’s futures instead.

The video was recently shared on TikTok by @thefinanceghost and gained traction with over 212K views and many comments from viewers who agreed with her views and others who raised concerns about the availability of space at government schools.

The clip begins with the woman, who is in a home setup, pointing out that South African private day schools can cost up to R441,000 with boarding, while normal day schools average R275,000 annually, compared to top public schools at roughly R78,000. She noted that there is no real difference in university performance or career earnings between the two educational paths.

Long-term strategy for your kids

The woman said investing the R200,000 difference over five years of high school creates a R1 million principal that could grow to nearly R3 million by a child’s 30th birthday. TikTok user @thefinanceghost pointed out that the capital gains tax, and that the child would receive R2.6 million to buy a home, start a business, or draw a monthly allowance of up to R10,800 for living costs.

Many viewers pointed out that private school learners and public school learners often end up in the same university lecture halls. Image: @franklyspeakings

SA reacts to private school vs investment debate

The clip gained 980K comments from an online community, mostly in agreement with the financial logic presented in the video. Many viewers noted that all children eventually attend the same universities and learn the same syllabus regardless of their high school type. Some commenters argued that private schools are primarily for building elite connections that children might need later in life. Others highlighted the difficulty of getting into top-tier public schools, stating that limited space often forces parents to choose the private route.

User @KingProTheGreat said:

"Private boys' schools are the best for networking. I got my first corporate job from a Facebook post by an alumnus without even completing my degree at the time. I subsequently bought my first car within a year and lived well for my age. Private schools are worth the networks you build. That being said, results may vary."

User @Noni M said:

"Good public schools are hard to get into."

User @Thabang N418 shared:

"Private schools are a connection for the learner and parents 😌."

User @bonisanihlongwane5 added:

"After private school, they come back to public universities."

User @Wabz🇿🇦 shared:

"Hayi, don't lie to us, sisi, please."

User @Ntebo commented:

"We opted to take our daughter out of a Cambridge school to a public boarding school in another province. The school she is in is in the Sunday Times Top 100 performing public schools in SA. We have zero regrets."

Watch the TikTok video below:

