A Cape Town property listing has sparked confusion after a three-bedroom house was advertised for R5,000

The video highlighted ongoing challenges in South Africa’s housing market, where affordability, safety, and transparency often collide

With housing pressure increasing in major cities, unclear listings like this reflect deeper frustrations around access to decent and affordable homes

One unclear price, one unfinished house, and a country already stressed about housing; this listing struck a nerve for a reason.

A video posted by @zolam.properties6 on 2 January 2026 has left South Africans confused and debating after showcasing a three-bedroom house in Khayelitsha listed for R5,000 and available immediately. The property was shown by an estate agent who did not clearly state whether the amount referred to the monthly rent or the sale price, which became the main point of discussion. The house, located in an area many consider unsafe, appeared unfinished, with visible rubble and clear signs that work such as painting would be required before occupation.

South Africa’s property market has become increasingly difficult to navigate, especially in major metros like Cape Town, where prices continue to rise faster than wages. Affordable housing remains a serious issue, particularly for working-class families. Listings that appear too cheap often raise red flags, while rentals that seem expensive for certain areas highlight how uneven property pricing has become. Khayelitsha, like many townships, sits at the centre of these conversations, where access, safety, infrastructure, and affordability all play a role in how value is perceived. Briefly News contacted the real estate company for comment and will update the article if and when a response is provided.

R5,000 listing raises serious questions

The unclear pricing, combined with the condition of the property, is what sparked widespread attention online. User @zolam.properties6‘s video gained traction because it touched on several sensitive realities at once. Housing shortages, unclear property listings, and the gap between what people earn and what they are expected to pay. The lack of clarity around whether the R5,000 was rent or a sale price made viewers pause, rewatch, and share the clip, trying to make sense of it. The condition of the house added another layer, as many questioned how move-in ready it actually was.

Many viewers expressed disbelief and frustration, saying the price did not add up either way. Some felt it was misleading without proper details, while others saw it as another example of how confusing the property market has become for ordinary South Africans trying to secure a place to live.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Monde wrote:

"Yhuu, R,5000 for this?"

Thobela wrote:

"Abanikazi bayo babaleke ntoni kuyo? Translation: Why did the owners abandon it?”

Mackavit wrote:

"Side B ndahlala 2 weeks bandingenela Emini. Translation: I know this area and used to live there until they robbed me during the day."

Zamokuhle wrote:

"eLitha park, 3-bedroom house for R,2800."

Entle wrote:

"If it’s R,5000, then I'm interested."

Bianca wrote:

"Are you serious? I want to buy it now."

