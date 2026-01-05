A young wife captivated thousands of people after giving a full tour of her beautifully decorated two-roomed shack in Cape Town

The impressive clip appeared recently on TikTok, where viewers were left stunned by the high-quality interior design and neatness

Social media users were impressed and felt inspired to upgrade their own living spaces while asking for advice on where to purchase the furniture

A woman used wooden wallpaper and vinyl flooring to give her shack a sophisticated and classic look, impressing online viewers. Image: @majokweni_2021

A resident of Cape Town recently proved that creativity can turn any structure into a gorgeous living space, after showing off her gorgeous shack.

The video was shared on TikTok by @majokweni_2021 in January 2026, and quickly reached over 1.5M views and 87.5K likes from a fascinated online audience.

The video tour began at the entrance of a maroon shack equipped with a strong burglar door for extra security. Once the camera moved inside, it revealed a neat interior featuring stylish grey vinyl flooring and a welcoming rug at the doorstep. The kitchen area stood out with a modern cupboard unit where shiny pots were placed along the top edge. A four-plate stove and a sleek silver fridge completed the functional cooking space.

Interior design creates a peaceful home environment

When the camera moved further into the open-plan layout, TikTok user TikTok by @majokweni_2021 showcased a lounge area featuring a large grey L-shaped couch that matched the overall theme. A wall-mounted television sat above a spacious stand, while wooden wallpaper added a classic touch to the walls. A fan remained in operation to keep the living area cool during the intense Cape Town summer heat.

Many viewers were so impressed by the decor that they asked for a shopping list to replicate the style in their own homes. Image: @majokweni_2021

Mzansi loves the modern shack

The clip went viral, garnering over a million views and nearly 1K comments from an online community that expressed massive levels of respect for the homeowners. Many viewers began asking for specific details on where to buy the decor. Some felt motivated to work harder so they could turn their own houses into similar sanctuaries of comfort. One follower humorously questioned if the home should even be called a shack, considering how luxurious the inside appeared. Others praised the young wife for her exceptional housekeeping skills and her eye for modern aesthetics.

User @02sedzani mudimeli

"Madam, I'm inspired."

User @Aletta Khumalo asked:

"Beautiful home, sisi, please plug me. Where did you buy that vinyl floor?"

User @malindaz commented:

"Not me telling umntanam ba uyawbona na umhle kanjan lo mkhukhu wodlula nale flat silele kuyo (my child, that your shack is so beautiful, it's even better than the flat we're occupying) 🤣. This is so nice, neat yonke nje la nto man (everything is on point) ❤️."

User @zess shared:

"A woman's touch. Wow."

User @lungiswa_kodisang0 said:

"That will be me very soon 🙏 with God's grace and mercy, it will happen. I am claiming it🙌🏿🕯️."

User @sparks asked:

"Ibizwa ngo mkhukhu noma isiyinhle kanjena (should it still be called a shack even when it looks this gorgeous) ❤?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News about shacks

A woman successfully converted her family's two-room storage shack into a luxury personal haven and professional salon with the money she saved while working overseas.

A viral video captured a group of men attempting to relocate a massive, fully-built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos and delays.

A woman shared a video tour of her gorgeous, customised shack, featuring luxury fittings like a chandelier, designer appliances, and custom-built, glossy red cabinetry, impressing social media users.

