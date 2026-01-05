Global site navigation

“English Needed for Interviews”: Bonga Back in the Spotlight With Video of His Mack Game, SA Amused
by  Bongiwe Mati
  • A content creator shared a video of a well-known street dweller, Bonga, in a playful interaction with a shopper inside a local shop on January 3rd, 2026
  • The entertaining clip appeared on TikTok, where it reached millions of viewers who were amused by the unexpected encounter
  • Social media users were entertained and praised the man for his sharp vocabulary, while some admitted they might have felt uncomfortable in that situation

The well-spoken man used his impressive vocabulary to reassure a confused shopper during a funny exchange
Bonga was filmed standing in a shop where he playfully interacted with a woman paying at the till. Image: @young_ayman
A popular figure known for his public journey and struggles with substance abuse was filmed sharing a humorous moment while standing in a checkout line in a Johannesburg shop.

The video was recently shared on TikTok by @young_ayman_where it gained 4M views and 418K likes from a massive online audience, who mostly found him amusing.

The video begins with Bonga standing behind a woman at the till. He greeted her by calling her a princess with a big smile on his face. The lady reacted with a confused and slightly annoyed look, which prompted the well-spoken man to offer a quick reassurance.

Education and personality shine through Bonga’s life challenges

He playfully told the woman not to worry because he did not indulge in human flesh as a food source. As the woman looked away with a visible expression of discomfort, he continued to giggle and enjoy his good mood. TikTok user @young_ayman_’s video showed Bonga concluding the interaction by letting out a loud growling sound while gesturing with his hand toward the lady’s back.

Others were divided, as some found the growl hilarious, and a few understood the woman's confusion
Many viewers expressed joy at seeing Bonga looking healthy and maintaining his trademark sense of humour. Image: Ketut Subayinto
SA loves Bonga’s grocery store antics

The clip went viral, gaining millions of views and nearly 4K comments from an online community that was entertained and had a lot to say. Many viewers loved how Bonga consistently showed off his education. A large number of viewers mentioned that the growling sound at the very end of the video had them rolling with laughter. Some took a different view and admitted that the playful behaviour might have rubbed them the wrong way if they were not in a good mood. Others simply enjoyed seeing him in high spirits and celebrated his infectious energy.

User @siyakubongakapa shared:

"My king indulges in the consumption of English grammar."

User @Alfa male commented:

"Yes, it is him. The world has been a little cruel to him, but the good author will rewrite a new chapter for him, and we will stand wednes🥰🥰. This is my prayer for him."

User @ Sinobaby shared:

"I don't know if this is funny or it’s because I haven’t slept, it’s (5 am)."

User @Kween_Filoe added:

"It's the grrrrr at the end that finished me😂."

User @lazy.lax76 said:

"Bro, went to school."

User @zanelemabuza8 commented:

"Waze Wadlala ngesingisi engisidinga ku interview (he's playing with the English I need for interviews)😭."

