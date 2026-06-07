The reasons Peet Viljoen pleaded to be deported to South Africa from the United States have been revealed

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star shared details of where he intends to relocate once he returns to South Africa

Previously, Peet Viljoen explained why he won't be able to return home immediately despite being deported from the US

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Peet Viljoen shared the heartbreaking decision he begged to be deported. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

The reasons Peet Viljoen implored a United States judge to deport him despite his application for voluntary departure have been revealed. The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star has been detained for almost three months in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s California City detention centre ever since authorities arrested him and his wife upon discovering that their tourist visas had expired.

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, Peet Viljoen appeared virtually before an immigration judge to hear the outcome of his application for voluntary departure from the United States. According to a report by Rapport, Peet Viljoen implored Judge Vikram Badrinath to allow him to be deported from the United States even if it means he won’t be able to return to the country.

Why Peet Viljoen begged to be deported to SA

During the proceedings, Peet Viljoen implored Judge Badrinath to deport him to South Africa as soon as possible because his father, Petrus, is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer and is dying.

When contacted for comment by Rapport, Peet’s sister, Santa Olivier, confirmed that their father was ill, but could not confirm whether it was indeed prostate cancer. She declined to comment further about her brother.

Peet’s lawyer, Bradley Guarino-Sanders, had agreed with Judge Badrinath’s proposal to postpone the application for voluntary departure case to allow the lawyer and the state prosecutor to present their arguments for and against voluntary departure until Peet made a plea himself.

Apart from alleging that his father was on his deathbed, Peet Viljoen said that his own health was deteriorating inside ICE's California City detention centre.

“I beg this court: if you cannot grant me permission to leave voluntarily, then order that I be deported. I beg the court to allow me to at least greet my father before he dies. My case is urgent. My lungs are still not functioning properly, and this place (detention centre) will not give me my medication. I have asked for a court date. I have asked for a medical hearing. They came to see me and then forgot about me again. It has been two weeks now. I will die in here. I beg the court to treat this matter as urgent, please,” Peet Viljoen said.

Peet Viljoen shares where he plans to stay when he returns

Peet Viljoen also revealed his plans for when he finally returns to South Africa. The disbarred lawyer indicated that the court should deport him to Cape Town and later told Rapport that he and his wife plan to settle there once he returns to South Africa.

“Capetonians are good people. I love the sea. Cape Town has always attracted Mel and me. If I am re-admitted as a lawyer, I can soon serve Capetonians with my legal expertise,” Peet Viljoen said.

Peet Viljoen shared his plans for when he is deported to South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Why Peet Viljoen can't return to SA despite being deported

Briefly News previously reported that Peet Viljoen and his lawyer shared reasons why he wasn't deported immediately.

Although Peet Viljoen was ordered to leave the United States within 30 days, the couple's immigration lawyer warned that the decision depends on ICE. The lawyer said Peet Viljoen may have to wait another 60 to 75 days or longer before he is deported.

Source: Briefly News