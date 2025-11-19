Peet Viljoen officially lost his licence to practise law in South Africa in 2011, something that he and his wife, Melany Viljoen, confirmed

An investigative report shared details of the scandal that led to Peet Viljoen losing his right to practice law in South Africa

The details contradict Peet Viljoen's earlier claims of sabotage by his alleged enemies, providing clarity on the actual reasons behind his disbarment

The real reasons Peet Viljoen, the husband of reality TV star Melany Viljoen, was disbarred as a lawyer have finally come to light.

Peet and Melany Viljoen migrated to the United States after being taken to court on accusations of allegedly scamming people through the Tammy Taylor brand. The couple did not stay out of the spotlight for long following their move to Miami after Peet Viljoen offered his services as a lawyer despite his disbarment.

When contacted by The Citizen for comment, the Viljoens claimed that Peet was disbarred in 2011 following his arrest in a criminal case, which prevented him from attending court hearings to defend himself. Kabelo Letebele, senior manager for communication and engagements at the Legal Practice Council (LPC), also verified the disbarment, but that's where the similarities end.

Reasons why Peet Viljoen lost his law licence

Further digging by The Citizen uncovered that the Law Society of the Northern Provinces (LSNP) had asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike Peet Viljoen off the roll after their investigation found him guilty of “unprofessional, dishonourable and inappropriate behaviour.”

The affidavit submitted by the LSNP stated that Viljoen, who was a conveyancer at the time, gifted a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 to a home loan broker and facilitator to use. He allegedly insisted that the luxury vehicle remain registered in his name so that he could pay the monthly instalments and benefit from a tax write-off. The home loan broker and facilitator used the car for two and a half years.

The affidavit claimed that it wasn't the only gift. Viljoen also gave her a R45,000 Rolex, a R130,000 jet ski, as well as R60,000 worth of Carol Boyes crockery and cutlery. In return, Viljoen allegedly earned massive monthly earnings ranging between half a million rand and R700,000.

His list of troubles did not end there. Peet Viljoen allegedly engaged in touting, had a R460,000 trust account shortfall (later refunded), failed to maintain proper accounting records at his law firm, ignored several requirements of the Attorneys Act and Rules, and did not submit his law firm’s audit report for the period ending 28 February 2007.

The broker’s husband, an office manager at one of Viljoen’s branches, also accused him of physical assault and claimed Viljoen threatened to have him and his wife killed.

Despite his claims that he was prevented from defending himself, court records seen by The Citizen prove otherwise. According to the publication, Peet Viljoen opposed the disbarment application. He admitted that he gave the broker a Porsche, but said it was meant to enhance her image as she would also double as his public relations officer.

Viljoen said the Rolex watch was not working when he gave it to her and that the broker had repaired it and paid for it herself. He denied allegations that he had gifted the broker crockery and cutlery. Peet Viljoen added that the broker purchased the crockery and cutlery from his first wife’s Carol Boyes store.

His defence was in vain as the High Court ruled in favour of the Law Society and granted their application for his disbarment.

Mel and Peet Viljoen announce new venture

Meanwhile, apart from providing services as a labour broker, Peet Viljoen and his wife, Melany "Mel" Viljoen, launched a podcast, as reported by Briefly News.

A media report on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, stated that Melany Viljoen's podcast, launched on a YouTube channel called The Mel Viljoen Podcast, had flopped. The podcast garnered over 11,000 views from the available videos and had 153 subscribers.

