The Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen has been blasted for selling fake Tammy Taylor products to their South African customers

According to reports, the duo's license with the American-based company was cancelled, but they kept using the name

The Viljoens were busted on the latest episode of the popular show Carte Blanche

Reality television star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen have been blasted for allegedly selling counterfeit Tammy Taylor products to their South African clients.

‘RHOPTA’ stars Mel Viljoen and Peet Viljoen have been roasted for allegedly lying to the public. Image: @peetviljoen_ttn and @melanyviljoen.

Source: Instagram

It is reported that the master license between the Viljoens and Tammy Taylor was canceled but they kept on using the name, illegally.

According to ZAlebs, the duo was basted during the recent episode of Carte Blanche where the producers of the show met with the owner of the company printing the fake Tammy Taylor logos onto products.

The South African also reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen still maintain that they still have the rights to the brand despite being served with cease and decist papers by the company owners.

Social media users blasted Mel and Peet for duping their loyal customers. Others vowed never to set foot in any Tammy Taylor establishment again.

@Zee45302931 said:

"To think of I nearly cashed out on my pension last year to purchase a Tammy Taylor franchise Thank God that whatever disturbed me happened."

@DrElizabethivy commented:

"We’ll see what Mel has to say on Thursday . And people like these sleep peacefully at night!"

@sirboring_26 noted:

"Basically they are forcing their franchisees to buy over priced products from them. Claiming they a USA source. This company is designed to rip off everyone from customers to small business owners."

Source: Briefly News