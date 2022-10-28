DJ Zinhle had an answer after being subject to speculations that she has a bun in the oven thanks to some cryptic messages from her life partner Murdah Bongz

The reality TV star made it clear that she would not be expanding her family any better anytime soon

Zinhle's answer to all the rumours may have given Murdah Bongz fans news that they really want

DJ Zinhle stays in the spotlight thanks to her interesting life. Murdah Bongz caused some commotion, making her fans think she would be expecting another bundle of joy.

DJ Zinhle explained what her hubby actually meant when he talked about a baby. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz dropped the mysterious hint, but it turns out he was talking about his music DJ zinhle recently laid any rumours to rest by being open.

DJ Zinhle sets record straight after Murdah Bongz's baby hint

ZAlebs reports that DJ Zinhle had to clear the air after people thought her husband, Murdah Bongz said that he had a child coming. Fans began making assumptions after Murdah Bongz shared a picture captioned:

“Asante's younger brother or sister on the way.”

DJ Zinhle spoke to the Daily Sun and said that Bongz was actually talking about his upcoming album. She said

"The baby Bongani was referring to was his album which will be dropping soon, so that was what he was talking about."

Zinhle had a roller-coaster season show on The Unexpected. Fans of the reality star continued to show her support on social media and are grateful that she opened up more in season 2 of her show.

@kay_luch wrote:

"I stan a queen."

@Skinlike_pearls commented:

"I’m happy you are finally letting your guard down. The unfazed, strong girl character was bound to die at some point. Being vulnerable and empathetic is what being human is about. No person is perfect, even the people around you. Forgive more, even yourself. Love you for this."

@Zandile26545943 commented:

"You are the epitome of excellence, you are the queen. Your show always leave me inspired. I love everything about you. Keep shining."

@mmabatho_2 commented:

Thank you for trusting us with your life. Thank you for being so vulnerable, showing us that everyone breaks and it's okay. You are an amazing soul whose life continues to inspire every woman going through different things in life. There are lessons learned. May God bless you."

@KhanyiNgobese1 commented:

"You are doing well Mama ka Kario and Asante. What you have done for your kids is inspiring. Keep on keeping on."

"Opening up has been tough": DJ Zinhle admits to beefing with a close friend

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle completely opened up on The Unexpected. The star had peeps in their feels after the latest episode of her show.

The Siyabonga hitmaker got real about her experiences with Brandon Raynolds, saying they were not on speaking terms for a year. She said it happened because she has control issues and other baggage.

Zinhle cried when she opened up to her friends about feeling guilty about being busy. Taking to her Twitter page after the show, DJ Zinhle opened up more to fans.

