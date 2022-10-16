DJ Zinhle recently opened up about how her friendship with media personality Brandon Raynolds was strained because she is a control freak

The star, who couldn't fight back her tears, also opened up about failing to balance her work and family

Taking to her Twitter page, the mother of two admitted to her followers that it has been difficult to share private details of her life on the show

DJ Zinhle is laying her life bare on her reality television show, The Unexpected. The star recently left fans chopping onions in the latest episode of the award-winning show.

In the episode, the Siyabonga hitmaker became emotional when she opened up about some struggles she faces. She admitted that she had a fallout with one of her close friends Brandon Raynolds and didn't speak for over a year. She blamed the rift on her insecurities and always wanting to be in control of situations.

The star, who was weeping as she discussed with her friends, also admitted that she hasn't been giving enough time to her children and husband. Taking to her Twitter page after the show, DJ Zinhle said bearing her heart on the show has not been easy. She wrote:

"Opening up through a reality show has been tough but I’m glad I did it, for you, for me! The season is almost over… thank you for riding with me. Super emotional day I guess. Wow, I am HIGHLY emotional."

Social media applauded the star for opening up. Many also advised her to take a break and take a family vacation.

@Mbuthuma said:

"We cried with you my 2 year old kept saying Uhhh mama while you were crying...we love you Z. Vulnerability is strength! Next season please ❤️."

@SunshineZee7 commented:

"Hang in there. Dont give up. We with you all the way. I wish to meet you for brunch one day when u are in Durban. Ungikhiphe nje. Lol "

@KhanyiNgobese1 noted:

"You are doing well Mama ka Kario & Asante. What you have done for your kids is inspiring❤❤❤Keep on keeping on."

