DJ Black Coffee has shared details of how he overcame the online attacks he received after divorcing Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer said he visited various therapists seeking help

He added the therapy sessions helped him deal with being called a bad person by black Twitter as more details about his marriage came to light

DJ Black Coffee has revealed that he resorted to going to therapy during his messy divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

DJ Black Coffee has opened up about how therapy helped him deal with his divorce from Enhle Mbali. Image: @realblackcoffee.

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-Award-winning DJ and music producer said being attacked left, right and centre made him believe he was a bad person.

According to TimesLIVE, the internationally acclaimed star said he sought the help of therapists to be able to deal with his feelings. DJ Black Coffee, who was advising his friend, said therapy also helped him take responsibility for his actions. He said:

“When I was first going through my divorce stuff, the first therapist I saw, I told her, I need you to help me get over the fact that I'm being told how horrible I am as a human being. I'm starting to believe it, I need you help me and, if I am terrible, tell me.”

He also added that to be able to survive in the vicious world of fame, one needs to be rooted in two most important aspects, which are God and therapy. He added:

"Understanding fame, the way I understand fame now. It is the most important thing. You need to be deeply rooted in two things ... God and therapy."

