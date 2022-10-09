Cyan Boujeee had her followers fanning themselves after she posted very hot pictures on Instagram

The Influencer was wearing a swimsuit that accentuated her beautiful body and left very little to the imagination

She wrote a very cryptic caption to her Instagram post that left many wondering about her relationship status

Cyan Boujee is many things, but lowkey is not how she rolls. The 21-year-old shared her amazing physique with her 126k followers on Instagram, which is a small number compared to her previous page, which was allegedly hacked by her ex-boyfriend Bamzy Riches.

Cyan looked beautiful in her one-piece green and yellow swimsuit and looked relaxed, taking the pics in an outdoor shower.

The influencer and DJ wrote an intriguing caption to her sizzling images saying, "best part of us was me", and fans wonder what kind of relationship drama Cyan has cooking up.

The controversial content creator has made the headlines numerous times with her toxic public relationships that played out in front of Mzansi.

See the pictures below:

Her followers online were amazed by her beauty and posted flattering comments. Read a few below:

@tumelomellomogale stated:

"The cause of this heatwave. "

@modibae_ mentioned:

"A pretty face, beautiful body and an amazing personality."

@sthariie_n asked:

"Yho! Where are the firefighters?"

@_tshepiiyy posted:

"Ate and left no crumbs."

@lehlogonolosehlabele added:

"Respect that breathtaking, amazing queen."

@fley_b said:

"Mam, you look like a dream."

@princekuhle asked:

"Uhm are you even real?"

@nessy_jada.rsa commented:

"Yoh, chipi gareng ga di chipi."

