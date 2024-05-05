A South African police officer, Devan Cox, ended up travelling after going five or for being attractive

Officer Devan Cox from Eastern Cape caught the public's eye after he posted pictures of himself

Many women showered Devan Cox with attention and compliments of how good-looking he is

A South African police officer who went viral for being handsome landed hot water with SAPS. The policeman was actually breaking a SAPS rule when he showed off his uniform.

A SAPS officer who went viral for being hot had a disciplinary hearing at work because of the photo. Image: X / @CherylMkhize / Getty Images / Gallo Images

The young man went viral on social media because people thought the SAPS officer was attractive. Online users shared their reactions to find out that the attention affected his SAPS job.

SAPS cop in trouble for posting selfies

According to News24, Devan Cox and the police officer from East London Eastern Cape took a mirror selfie in his uniform and got into trouble with his employers. According to SAPS rules, officers aren't allowed to share pictures of themselves in their uniform carrying police weapons or any of the SAPS logos.

Devan Cox had a disciplinary hearing because of the viral picture. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu did not provide details about the outcome's hearing because it a private matter between employer and employee.

SA react to hot SAPS officer's disciplinary hearing

Devan Cox's hearing in spite of some jokes from netizens. People speculated that the SAPS superiors were jealous of his physique.

Fhatuwani TF Tshivhombela said:

"Nonsense! The superiors must exercise too."

Hlase Q Base wrote:

"Ai no need for that as long he is doing his job. Finish and klaar."

Cage Nick remarked:

"Ain't nothing attractive about his physique, all cops should look like that. Y'all used to these Mkhaba mkhulus."

Refiloe Fifi Mojapelo joked:

"I never wanted to commit a crime like this I m ready to to take a bus to East London just to go on a crime spree."

Aubrey Vukeya added:

"His superiors are jealous, that's all. I hope he stay safe."

Yvette Robinson roasted SAPS:

"Because he highlighted the shocking physical and health state of the other headlamps who wouldn't be able to assist with anything... eat sleep chat on phone shift responsibilities is the mainstay of many just chasing a monthly salary and perks."

