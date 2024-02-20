A South African woman took to social media to share a funny video of her police officer crush

The footage posted on TikTok shows the SAPS officer wearing a tight uniform as he directs traffic

The post sparked humour and banter among Mzansi people who were amused by the woman's crush

A woman shared how she fell head over heels for a SAPS officer. Image: @nadinestabler

Source: TikTok

A fit and buff South African Police Services officer had one woman weak in the knees.

Tiktok video captures hunky SAPS cop

A TikTok video by Nadine Stabler shows the buff cop dressed in uniform directing traffic as she films him from a distance and sings about how she fell in love with a man who doesn't even know her name.

"Man in uniform," Nadine commented.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA entertained by woman's SAPS cop crush

Many netizens reacted to the video with banter, while others commented on how they also found the SAPS officer attractive.

HLEY commented:

"Oh yini ubhuti wabantu ezenzela umsebenzi wakhe."

The General replied:

"Ingalo yomthetho kumele ibenje✌"

Special Me said:

"This man needs desk duty!! How are we expected to concentrate on driving with him walking around us."

CADRE replied:

"We have police like this in South Africa??"

Stoney Mahlengz said:

"Manje why ahamba kanje?"

Liana Maps responded:

"NguJohn Cena mos lona."

Philile Manzi responded:

"iTraffic izwa ngaye."

SAPS cops crush UAE SWAT Challenge with elite skills

In another story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service made Mzansi proud when representatives from the force showcased their tactical and teamwork skills at the UAE SWAT Challenge.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by Dubai Police, is an opportunity to showcase skills on an international platform.

A TikTok video shows members of the SAPS participating in the challenge, testing the officers' speed, tact, precision and teamwork and demonstrating the unit’s operational excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News