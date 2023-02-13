A South African police officer was caught on camera grooving while he was still in police uniform

The video shows the cop dancing and partying while being surrounded by civilians outside a nightclub

SA citizens on social media were disappointed by the footage of the young officer playing with his job

A South African cop partied with civilians dressed in his police uniform. Image: @bongamabusela

A cop damaged the image of the police force with his unprofessional behaviour. He was recorded at groove having fun with civilians dressed in his police uniform. People circled the officer as he showed off his fancy moves.

Vibey cop partying in uniform goes viral

TikTok user @bongamabusela posted the video of the officer letting loose. More than 170 000 people viewed the video and most expressed their disappointment in the comments section. Many joked that he would probably get promoted for his inappropriate behaviour instead of getting fired.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Citizens react to the TikTok video of a police officer at groove

Mzansi people said they couldn't rely on the police because they could not even conduct themselves properly in public.

@nkulengema1 said:

"A brand new mahlalela."

@godilooks mentioned:

"The government doesn't promote dismissal, he is still going to have his job but transferred somewhere else."

@clement_dladla stated:

"South Africa is really a movie, a series and we really are living in a drama."

@tdkmdlu commented:

"Fired with immediate effect. They should have hired me instead I really needed that job."

@surprise15th stated:

"I'm sure he won the lottery and is planning his exit. He is doing this on purpose."

@angelreddy25 added:

"Promoted to next rank."

@eugene_neo_ geenaro wrote:

"South Africa is really a movie, we experience a new thing every day. With such a high rate of unemployment, here is one who plays with his job."

@iggy_nash posted:

"This is so so painful for me to watch. At the same time, I don't want him to join the long list of unemployed youth. It's just so sad."

