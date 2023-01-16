Mzansi police officers were caught on camera playing games in uniform on the side of a highway

Twitter account @ZANewsFlash shared footage showing the officers having fun, and was not surprised

Some people were annoyed by the video while others embraced the childlike moment

It is no secret that the people of Mzansi have little to no faith in their police force. So, when footage of officers playing games in uniform on the side of a highway makes it to social media, you can only imagine what was said.

Twitter account @ZANewsFlash shared a video of two police officers living their best life. Image: Twitter / @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Mzansi people have defiantly accepted, to a certain degree, the comedy that comes from law enforcement in SA.

Twitter account @ZANewsFlash shared footage showing two police officers in uniform playing a childhood game on the side of a highway.

“WATCH: Welcome to Durban. Ayi bandla!!! I give up!!!!”

The people of Mzansi are divided over the video of the police playing

While some felt this is nothing new and just another disgrace, some felt it was refreshing to see police having lighthearted fun.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Lothando12 said:

“Maybe they are on lunch ”

@LMkhawane said:

“Harmless fun, nothing wrong there. Life is already hard as it is.”

@rori_harmony said:

“ having fun emsebenzini ”

@ThembaMhlophe said:

“They are on lunch and relieving stress. I love it.”

@Brusca101 said:

“This is so nice, what a beautiful picture. They look very young, they must enjoy. Let them be.”

