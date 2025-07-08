A Canadian woman was shocked to receive around 10 outstanding speeding fines from the City of Johannesburg, some dating back to 2024

She shared her surprise and regret in a viral TikTok rant, questioning the validity of the tickets and asking for proof

The video sparked widespread discussion in South Africa about road safety, traffic enforcement, and possible scam warnings

Canadian woman crashes out over speeding ticket in SA

The unexpected fine sparked a wave of surprise and amusement online after she shared her reaction in a now-viral TikTok video on 7 July 2025 under the handle @bronwyn_and_dylan.

@bronwyn_and_dylan expressed that she’s now regretting advocating for South Africa as an amazing country. She went on to say that she opened her email and, for the first time ever, received a message from the City of Johannesburg. In the clip, she explained that she had outstanding speeding fines of around 10, which left her in shock.

She added that the email stated she had fines dating back to 2024, and went on to say the following:

"I don't really speed, and if I wanted to, my car is one of those cars that yells at me if I go over the speed limit on a street. I thought it was a pretty cool feature because it kept me from speeding. I lived in Canada for about 23 years and only ever received one speeding fine my entire life — and now here I am with like 10 speeding fines."

@bronwyn_and_dylan stated that the City of Johannesburg had issued her with four more tickets. She expressed that she would like them to prove where those speeding tickets came from.

"Do I fight this? What do you guys do in this country? Like, this is crazy. I’m sorry… don’t drive in this country, don’t walk… I’m sorry, I’m just shocked."

The video quickly gained traction on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. It also sparked a conversation about road safety and traffic surveillance systems in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Canadian’s speeding ticket rant in Mzansi

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Canadian’s speeding ticket rant in Mzansi, saying:

Gugu Jaca shared:

"It's crazy because I woke up to an email from PayCity on a traffic fine alert with a speeding ticket on a car that doesn't exist, and I don't have a car. I checked with my cousin, who's at the traffic department to check for me, the registration for a car that doesn't exist. What's scary they have my ID number and name."

Rhiza expressed:

"Do not pay if they send emails. They are legally obligated to give fines in person. There are a lot of scams like this."

JoJo South Africa said:

"Welcome to SA."

Rowankorte007 added:

"Make sure they have not cloned your car and number plate."

Claire commented:

"Triple check the fines, the photo, as well as your tracker records if you have a tracker fitted. I find most fines are incorrect."

