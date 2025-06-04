A woman from the US opened up about the first time she tried South African Coca-Cola

The hun expressed how different the Coca-Cola was from the one in America, and how it helped health-wise

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to share their opinions on the soft drink

A woman from the United States caused a stir online after sharing her surprising review of Coca-Cola in South Africa.

American woman raves about SA's Coca-Cola

The TikTok user, known by her handle @iamcherrinicholle, posted a video describing her first experience drinking the soft drink while visiting Mzansi, and she couldn’t stop raving about it.

In her video, the American woman expressed her amazement at how different South African Coca-Cola tastes compared to the version she’s used to back home. According to her, the drink was smoother, less sweet, and had a more natural taste.

She also expressed how it helped her with a bad tummy ache when she was in South Africa, which, according to her, was severe.

"It was a severe tummy ache, and when I was at this restaurant, the lady who was hosting us, she was like would you like water or Coca-Cola and I am like I will try Coca-Cola. So I'm sipping it, and mentally I'm like, okay, my stomach is feeling better—not because it actually made me feel better, but because it tasted good and I enjoyed it, said @iamcherrinicholle.

The American woman went on to say that she had been searching for the exact taste of the Coca-Colas in the US, but she was unable to find them.

"I need the Coca-Cola that’s in South Africa. I don’t know what’s in it, but I was enjoying it! When I tell you, it was water and Coca-Cola after that, because I was like, 'I have to have this taste—I can’t find it here."

Mzansi netizens were quick to flood the comments section with their thoughts. Many locals proudly confirmed that South African Coca-Cola does indeed taste better. Others joked that even soft drinks are “just built different” in SA.

The video quickly gained traction, adding to the growing list of international visitors who’ve fallen in love with the local food and drink offerings.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to US woman's Mzansi Coca-Cola rant

The online community reacted by taking to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

X_the_runner said:

"Everyone is realising we’re the best country in the world."

Tamia| Fashion & style simply said:

"It’s so addictive."

Heaven's Angel wrote:

"Everything tastes better in SA. The food, drinks and people are all addictive here."

King K shared:

"I think you guys are more into Pepsi, but for us, Pepsi doesn't taste good for us."

Spha expressed:

"I agree with you on that, when I was there, I also tasted it was amazing."

