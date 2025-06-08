An American visiting South Africa told people everything she has enjoyed about the country so far

The lady posted a TikTok video detailing how certain things work very differently in the United States of America

People were fascinated by the video, and many South Africans were proud to hear good things about the country

An American let people know how much she has loved South Africa. The woman posted a TikTok video entirely dedicated to listing good things about Mzansi.

An African American made a TikTok video about things she loved about South Africa. Image: @michaella_henry

Source: TikTok

In the video, she detailed the way moulds and other infrastructure are built in the country. The video of the woman received thousands of likes from online users.

American enjoys South Africa

In a video on TikTok, @michaella_henry told people all about the things she appreciates in South Africa. First, the woman pointed out that South African pharmacists have comprehensive care whether someone has a prescription or not. The American also raved about biltong as a snack and how much she did not expect to like dried meat. Next, the lady appreciated the house grocery stores inside more than shopping centres.

The Black American was also impressed that some South African nail salons will not always use an electric nail drill. She said it is much gentler on her nails and they don't get drilled down to bits. Watch the video of her perspective on South Africa below:

SA proud of South Africa

Some people appreciated the American video as she was complimenting the country. Others criticise the woman for constantly referring to things in South Africa as low-cost.

Some South Africans aired their frustrations with tourists mostly going to Cape Town. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

D. Masombuka said:

"Please travel through other provinces😭❤️"

Gontsef73 commented:

"Thank you, Michaella, you're welcome to the Fatherland, enjoy your stay, you are home, sister."

brendayeni_wrote:

"South Africans, STOP asking tourists when they are leaving. Tourism is a sector that boosts our economy, just stop! Documented, visiting people are welcome, as you would also want to travel out of SA at some point or another."

Awandembatha gushed:

"Glad you enjoyed our country🔥come back again, but this time to Durban or JHB, there are a lot of good places to explore."

Cindy🧚defended the TikToker:

"Maar guys, why le le rude. She wasn’t saying anything negative about us. And a great tourist attraction boosts our economy mos."

notumapii complained:

"'Super low cost' I just love how things are so cheap for you guys while they're expensive to us South Africans 😁"

The Truth added:

"Show them the jungles please 💔😭we're tired of all this attention."

Rendy wasn't happy:

"Why are you obsessed with South Africa. Don’t you have other places to talk about? I thought we chased you away a long time ago. Why don’t you talk about where you’re from 🤔"

