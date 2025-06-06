A British woman in Cape Town shared her perspective about why she does not greet strangers when in South Africa

The lady from the UK posted her hot take on the debate about whether tourists in Cape Town are rude to locals

Many South Africans flooded the woman's comment section with their advice about navigating the country

A tourist visiting South Africa shared the reason why she has not gotten into the culture of greeting everyone. The lady explained how she handles herself when in South Africa.

A British tourist shared her take on greeting Cape Town locals. Image: serenatiffany_ / TikTok / Johannes Mann / Getty Images

South Africans had a lot to say about the British tourist's take on greeting in South Africa as a foreigner. People tried to explain the South African greeting culture to the British woman.

UK woman avoids greeting in South Africa

In a TikTok video, @serentiffany_ discussed the topic of why some South Africans have crucified tourists in Cape Town for not greeting. The lady said she does not greet because most of the people who greet her are creepy men, and then she doesn't want to encourage them. The woman said that because of her experience, she will continue not greeting people in Cape Town, especially the men. Watch the video of the tourist explaining below:

SA discusses UK tourist

Some people agree with her that she should simply ignore greetings from creepy men. Others explained that she should greet staff in places she goes. Peeps supported her and said she should put her safety first. Netizens also gave tips on how not to seem rude.

South Africans told the British tourist some ways not to look rude in Cape Town. Image: MStudioImages

I_Am_Jojo said:

"Also, filming in the streets is also screaming I want to get robbed. Put your phone away while walking around in CPT. Safety first."

Glogs commented:

"Cape Townians are very friendly. Avoid walking alone in quiet areas. It seems you are walking in The Gardens area. Rather take a Uber into central town or back home from town."

caity :) added:

"I don’t respond to the creeps either (as a South African) it’s more like waitstaff, shop clerks, car guards, etc. Everyone says hello, how are you? In every service interaction and most things really :)"

Nakishka wrote:

"You have to pretend you don’t hear them greeting because you say hi back to be polite and next thing you know, they’re following you home trying to make conversation 🤦🏽‍♀️"

alice_._in_._wonderland advised:

"You can just smile as your eye catches someone. Or say hi while you still walk past."

A Walking Joke shared:

"I'm Capetonian and I only ever smile and greet women I walk past. I never extend my friendliness to men. So yeah, I totally get you."

queen of mercury encouraged the tourist:

"Protect your peace first queen."

tailorjae | DJ added:

"Yeah better safe than sorry I reckon 💕"

Donnie Nkhoma helped the TikToker:

"Eye contact and small small small handraise, small noise and keep moving confidently, no need to wait."

