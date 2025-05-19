An American visiting South Africa ended up in the Northern Cape, and he shared his thoughts about the scenery

The man from the United States filmed his reaction to seeing a different side of South Africa after getting out of the city

The video showed people how an American reacted after seeing a different perspective of South Africa

An American tourist got a taste of another side of South Africa outside of a well-developed city. The man shared his experience after visiting the former mining town of Kimberly on TikTok.

An American in South Africa visited Kimberley and shared his reaction to the area. Image: @mattventure

The American's reaction to the scenic views in Kimberly received thousands of likes. Online users discussed the man's take on the Northern Cape landscape.

America floored by Kimberly

In a video by @mattventure, he shared that he drove into Kimberly's outskirts and he found stretches of land which are through impressed him. He explained that when people asked what he expected Africa to look like, he thought it would be the area in Kimberly, with stunning raw land and a clear blue sky. He marvelled over the beauty of the scene as he expressed how stunning it was.

The man also had a joyful moment when a heavy-duty long-distance truck passed by and hooted at him in greeting. He explained that a security guard at the Kimberly Big Hole told him that if he truly wanted to experience South Africa in its raw form, he needed to go to Douglas. Watch the video of the American savouring the moment in Kimberly below:

Kimberly is most famous for the Big Hole that formed during its diamond mining era. Image: Tom Shaw

Americans in South Africa

Many Americans visit South Africa and often remark that the country does not match their stereotypical expectations of Africa. Briefly News reported on an American tourist who shared that she was amazed by the level of infrastructure in South Africa. The lady was in awe by how malls are built in the country.

South Africans squash Americans' excitement over Kimberly

Many people commented on the video, remarking that he needs to realise that the big piece of land he was appreciating his owned by one person. Read the comments below:

user1296454518499 said:

"That huge space is owned by one person."

summerlentswe wrote:

"And that's why every chance I get, I literally take my car and get on the road. The wind, the view...it's like no other🥰"

Lameck Gondwe commented:

"Believe it or not, that place is for one person, a white person, and Trump will tell you we took the land, please tell him the truth, there is no such thing here."

ManFromGQ joked:

"I imagine this is exactly what Jan van Riebeeck said 🤦🏾"

Tom7393165497435 remarked:

"As big as it is, it is owned by one person."

