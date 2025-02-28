A US tourist hilariously captured his struggle walking on a South African street with no pavement, joking about how being in the streets is taken literally in Mzansi

In a clip shared on TikTok, the man also spotted massive birds which he called turkeys, comparing them to Mufasa from The Lion King

The video sparked laughter online, with locals informing him that the grass part on the sides was the pavement and others telling him to ask the ANC about sidewalk funds

An American guy visiting SA jokingly showed a local street with no sidewalk, saying he has to walk on the road. Image: @coming4africa

Source: TikTok

South Africa remains one of the top destinations for travellers worldwide, drawing visitors with its breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural history. For many tourists, the country is not just about safaris and Cape Town's stunning views, it is also an opportunity to experience the daily lives of locals.

The favourable exchange rate for foreign currencies makes South Africa an even more attractive travel spot, offering visitors a luxurious experience at a fraction of the cost compared to their home countries.

An American content creator known as @coming4africa on TikTok, took to the streets to share a comical observation that left many rolling on the floor with laughter.

The man shows a local street with no sidewalk

In a video, @coming4africa films himself walking on the road in an upmarket South African neighbourhood, pointing out the lack of sidewalks while showing the grass on the side of the road. With a playful tone, he humorously calls out South Africans, saying that in America when they say they are in the streets, they don’t mean it literally like in Mzansi.

His amusement doesn't end there. As he continues his walk, he spots large birds roaming freely and jokingly refers to them as turkeys, before comparing their size to Mufasa's from The Lion King.

Mzansi loves the hilarious tourist

The clip had social media users in stitches, with South Africans sharing their take on the situation. Some reassured him that in posh suburbs, everyone had a car, so sidewalks weren't needed. Others joked that the grassy patch on the side of the road was the pavement.

A few more funny users joked that he should take up the issue with the ANC and ask where the pavement budget disappeared to.

A man from America casually walked to the shops in a posh Mzansi suburb but noticed that there was no sidewalk. Image: @coming4africa

Source: TikTok

User @GivenLebogang said:

"You are in a location where people barely walk🤷🏾‍♂️😅."

User @olzchannel commented:

"We walk on the grass next to you."

User @Sonwabile 🇿🇦🇬🇧 added:

"He went to one area and assumed all of SA doesn't have sidewalks."

User @Carmen🇿🇦 said:

"You are walking next to the sidewalk with the grass, by right you should've walked on it because it belongs to the municipality, but you choose to walk in the street."

User @clairwho shared:

""Ask again but please tag ANC."

User @Spookalooks

"Nobody is walking to the shops in the suburbs dude. We have pavements ( aka sidewalks) where we need them in the city."

