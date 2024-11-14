American Woman Clarifies: “South Africa Is Closed” Statement, and Mzansi Shows Her Love
- A woman from the US called out her people for reacting to a statement said by a local hun online about Mzansi
- The lady explained that sometimes, her country's men and women tend to think everything is about them
- Social media users were happy to hear the explanation coming from someone who wasn't South African and praised her in the comment section
A well-travelled American woman took some time to explain what a South African hun meant when she said Mzansi wasn't open to outsiders.
The US lady's explanation received a lot of love from locals after seeing the video on her TikTok account under the user handle @sheismanib.
The lady gives a thorough explanation of the comment
The clip starts with @sheismanib saying that the statement made by a South African hun about digital nomads who settled in Mzansi was not referring to Americans, as that has never been their norm historically.
She further shares that, as someone who has travelled a lot, she knows that people who never travel out of their comfort zone like to make things about themselves.
Watch the detailed video below:
American lady gets praised for keeping it real
The post received over 700 comments from social media users, who were mostly happy to hear the lady explain the statement about Mzansi being closed. Some even invited her to move to our country.
User @Edrick C said:
"Girl, we don’t care, we got too much going on here!! Africa wasn’t on the list. We are AA we don't run like everyone else, but thanks though."
User @Goodman commented:
"USA is the greatest country on earth. South Africa is the greatest in Africa, however it's very tiny compared to USA. Still has great Americans who were born in SA, Charlize Theron, Elon Musk😉."
User @Meyer-raza Zarha added:
"Girl, look at you understanding our South African slang 🥰🥰🥰. You are welcome to come here cause when the time comes we’ll need support."
User @evelynepauld said:
"South Africa is on my top three list out of 52 countries. It is Beautiful!"
User @fugramiez commented:
"Girl, you're so correct.....thanks from a South African girl.
User @User @Mbali reiterated:
"South Africa is closed!"
American woman tries out mogudu and steamed bread
In another Briefly News article, an American woman living in South Africa left the online community impressed after trying out steamed bread and mogudu.
The woman's reaction to the mean made many social media users suggest other meals in the post's comment section.
