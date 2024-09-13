A young woman from the United States of America shared the differences she noticed between her home country and South Africa

She noted a few things, including comparing public bathroom stalls, weighing fruit and vegetables and refilling air in tyres

Social media users, mainly South Africans, were surprised when they heard the comparisons in the viral video

A US woman drew comparisons between South Africa and America. Images: @maarisella

Source: Instagram

No matter where people come from, customs and practices always reflect their origins' unique perspectives and traditions. When a woman compared South Africa to America, the unexpected parallels she drew astonished many people.

How does America differ from South Africa?

Mari, a young American woman who studied in Mzansi for six months, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@maarisellaa) sharing how the two countries differ.

First, she noted that while bathrooms in her home country lacked privacy, public restrooms in Mzansi were better, not allowing people to peep through gaps at others.

Secondly, Mari mentioned the stores' trading hours:

"What I really love about the United States is how late everything closes. In South Africa, I had to get everything done by 3pm.

"It took me a week to get something done that I would usually get done in a day in the States because things close at 5pm."

The following comparison Mari mentioned puzzled many South Africans. She shared that she loved that South Africa didn't charge people to put air in their tyres and that they didn't have to do this task themselves.

The young woman also mentioned that she loved that her country allowed shoppers not to weigh their produce, a job she said was for the cashiers at the till.

Before sharing that she loved specific stores in America, Mari concluded:

"Something else I like about South Africa is that in Checkers and other grocery stores, there's a big water tank. They really try to put it out for people to refill their water bottles instead of buying more plastics."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American woman's comparisons

Local social media users headed to the viral video's comment section, showing how surprised they were after hearing the comparisons between the countries.

@mellokoo7 humorously commented on the country's stores' trading hours:

"What South Africa did you go to that all the shops close at 3pm? In the one I live in, shops are open until 7pm or 9 pm. You must visit my South Africa."

@kaylafransman, showing their surprise, asked the young lady:

"You guys pay for air in your tyres? Is it premium air?"

@local_baddie_keke was also stunned when they asked:

"You pay for air in the US?"

@anci3nt_1 told the woman:

"Banks close at 4pm because we can do most of the things we need to on an app."

After hearing that Americans pay to refill their tyres, @jabbyboy93 laughed and said:

"And here we are complaining about load shedding and electricity increases. Nah, you guys win."

Intrigued, @theefashionempress wrote:

"Can we have more comparisons? This is so interesting. We South Africans like to know these things."

Source: Briefly News