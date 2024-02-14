Three naughty schoolboys in Pretoria decided to take out their boredom on one of the shops

In a TikTok video, the trio pretended to be cashiers and customers at a well-known retailer

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wanting to be in their free-spirited generation

Pretoria schoolboys pretended to be cashiers and customers at one of the well-known retailers. Images: @dimpho_matjie

A few schoolboys in Pretoria decide to play around the mall, pretending to be cashiers and customers.

@dimpho_matjie.ww took to TikTok and posted a video of their playfulness. He and his friends went to one shop at the mall and came across an empty till. One sat behind the till and pretended to be a cashier, while the others pretended to be customers buying stuff.

According to the clip, the young boys were bored, and passing by the mall seemed to be something they did every day after school.

"POV: When you pass the mall every day after school."

Schoolboys pretended to be cashiers and customers

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video has over 19k likes, with many online users finding the boys and the 2k generation very funny.

@MarvinOptimus joked:

"No one can compete with this generation shem"

@Oluhleemzimela felt envious:

"I also want to be a 2000"

@_Kgoshigadi01 stanned:

"One thing about 2ks is they're not scared of anything sana"

@Charlotte Nyathi laughed:

"No, they didn't "

@user984994340127 said:

"Next time, give them their till slips xerm‍♀️"

@lele observed:

"Yooh and you did it at the right shop Their tills are always closed."

@student of life hilariously asked:

"I'm following you . Actually, how do I like a video twice?"

School kids dress as oldies for a fun day

In another story, Briefly News reported about school kids who had netizens in stitches after they dressed as oldies for a fun day.

The Twitter post shared shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time and compare outfits. South African online users were pleasantly amused by the challenge and responded with funny and positive comments.

