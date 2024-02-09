A young girl from Pretoria's Christian Progressive College left Mzansi wowed with her dance moves

In a TikTok video, the young lady is seen taking centre stage while her schoolmates cheer her

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for such smooth foot and bodywork

A schoolgirl impressed South Africa with her dance moves. Images: @christianprogressiveol3

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young schoolgirl dancing has left Mzansi with a hand on the mouth. The clip was posted on the Christian Progressive College TikTok page, @christianprogressivecol3.

Christian Progressive College is based in Pretoria and has made a name for itself on TikTok. It is popular for sharing clips of their pupils' impressive dances.

The school is not a dance school, but it has dance as one of its extracurricular activities, and one can tell that the pupils love the activity.

In the clip they uploaded, one girl took centre stage while being cheered on by her schoolmate. She showed off some fire moves that even well-known South African dancers such as Bontle Modiselle couldn't resist but comment on her movers, applauding.

Little schoolgirl impressively takes centre stage

Watch the TikTok dance clip below:

TikTokkers showed love for the video

The video gained over 400k likes, with many online users applauding the little one.

@Bontle Modiselle was wowed:

"YOOOOHHHH ❤️"

@WatchWithKay shared:

"This is what talented South African kids deserve, to be supported rather than quitting school to dance in clubs. Such schools create superstars."

@Nompumelelo Cleo Mng gushed:

"Future Kamo Mphela"

@Malesheshe LaR'shannelè Morifi hilariously said:

"If she was my daughter, she was gonna dance for every visitor at our house "

@Anele<3 stanned:

"She’s so flyyyyy"

Two school girls impress Mzansi with dance moves

