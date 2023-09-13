A video recorded in the classroom showed what one pupil gets up to while at school sitting with her friend

The school kid was having fun while in the classroom, and many people were delighted to watch the spectacle

Online users were amused by the video, and many could relate as they thought back to their high school days

A kid gave people a peek into what happens when she's in class. The student made a video of the mischief she got up to.

A TikTok video shows friends dancing to amapiano while at the back of the class.

The video of the students' classroom shenanigans received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people in stitches over the video.

High School student dances to amapiano in class

A high schooler, @thuliiii507, danced to amapiano passionately while sitting at the back of the classroom with a friend. In the video, they mailed a TikTok routine.

Watch the video below:

Online users amused by TikTok video

Many people thought it was funny seeing the students dance in class. Many people were reminded of their high school days.

A girl mom was amused:

"I wish I was a 2000s low key yaz."

Afrika w. Lengwase said:

"You guys are too cute, love it."

true.starr commented:

"This reminds me of our days ko class’ing especially during Afrikaans."

Vikki G wrote:

"As a teacher. I'd probably join you...and once we're done, we carry on with the lesson."

it's ur girl Minnie mouse said:

"I like the vibe, you guys are in the same whatapp group."

Unknown joked:

"The backrow is fun you could be having a party or an eating competition and your teacher wont notice it."

Teacher dances in class and his students cheer for him, SA hearts warmed

Briefly News previously reported that a South African teacher took TikTok by storm. The man in the video was dancing his heart out with his students.

The educator's class seemed to enjoy watching him dance. Many online users noticed the good vibes and were raving about it.

