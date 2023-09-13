A video shows an embarrassing moment for a young lady who was out partying, presumably without permission

People were amused by the video showing the young lady who was out and about before an adult rained on her parade

Online users imagined being in the young girl's situation and were mortified by the public spectacle

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

One TikTok video shows how a young woman's night of fun ended with drama. The young lady went viral after people saw she left a party in the worst way.

A TikTok video shows a parent fetching her daughter at groove, and Mzansi peeps were in stitches. Image: @eddy_mashele

Source: TikTok

The video of the young girl at the party received 63 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who cracked jokes about her.

Girl's gogo forces her to leave mid-groove

@eddy_mashele posted a video showing a young girl's partying time that got interrupted. The young lady's grandmother arrived at her party to fetch her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

South Africas amused by teen's gran at party

Many people who watched the video of the parents dealing with the teen who snuck out were fascinated. Netizens commented, and many said they could understand the pain she felt in the moment.

Veeee said:

"Her heart is beating faster than that Bhebha song."

LethuMjali wrote:

"Not her fixing an invisible cap."

Abby got flashbacks:

"I've been fetched from groove before and I just danced my way out and my mommy behind me shouting."

Wendy567321 commented:

"Yooo I’ll be a strict parent ne but I’ll never fetch my child from groove. This is embarrassing."

Lisa opened up:

"I’ve been fetched from groove before and the DJ had the audacity of stopping the music and everyone looked at me."

TikTok viewers amused by parents

Many people always like to see how others deal with their misbehaving children. One parent resorted to wrapping her children in a blanket to get them to behave.

“Next level”: Mzansi teen’s lush matric dance pre-party has citizens gasping

Briefly News previously reported that Matric dances are a big deal. However, not all parents go as boujee as these did for their baby girl, and footage of this lush pre-party has gone viral on TikTok.

Some parents have to budget hard to make a dress or suit possible, let alone a red carpet with bottles of Moet champagne popping.

TikTok user @lnmndlnqdl shared a video showing the gorgeous pre-party her parents threw for her little sister's matric dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News