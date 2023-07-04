This young lady had a pre-party for her matric dance that wowed the people of South Africa

Big sister shared a video showing the gorgeous pre-party her parents threw for little sis

Some were emotional over the beautiful moment, praying they can give their kids the same one day

Matric dances are a big deal. However, not all parents go as boujee as these did for their baby girl. Footage of this lush pre-party has gone viral on TikTok.

This teen had a lush pre-party for her matric dance that has gone TikTok viral. Image: TikTok user @lnmndlnqdl

Source: TikTok

Some parents have to budget hard to make a dress or suit possible, let alone a red carpet with bottles of Moet champagne popping.

Mzansi teen has lush pre-part for matric dance, goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @lnmndlnqdl shared a video showing the gorgeous pre-party her parents threw for her little sister's matric dance.

Not only did little sis look amazing, but there was also a red carpet, delicious food and the finest champagne. Take a look at this boujee event:

South Africans gush over the stunning part

Many people shed a tear in the comment section, wishing their parents went this big for them. Some weren't even lucky enough to attend their matric dance.

Read some of the comments:

Sophy shed a tear:

“Bathong, my family deprived me . They let me leave the house nje. This is so beautiful”

Karabo is into it:

“Taking notes for when I have kids one day ”

Tshidavhu Thama Tham joked:

“Is it because my mom relaxed my hair when I was in primary?”

Lelzzz has plans:

“This is what I want for my future children. Shem if I can afford it, why not ”

