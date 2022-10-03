Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions from peeps after pictures of a student who arrived at her dance in a casket went viral

The young girl, wearing a stunning black and gold gown and makeup, rocked up to her school like a dead person

Mzansi slammed the student's desperation for clout, others blasted the family for allowing her to do that

Ama 2000 will do whatever it takes to trend on social media. A young student got all the attention she needed after pulling up at her Matric dance in a coffin.

A student caused a stir after rocking up to her Matric dance in a coffin. Image: @LebogangNM.

Matric dances always give students a chance to have everlasting moments as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.

One student made sure she got all the attention when she ditched fancy cars and limos for a coffin. The images circulating on Twitter show the young woman coming out of the coffin, much to the surprise of her peers.

Social media users expressed disgust at the incident. Many blasted the student for seeking attention in the wrong way, while others slammed the family for allowing their child to use a coffin.

@SeapointO said:

"...& the family allowed this & paid for it?!?"

@Marky_AB noted:

"I think personally, that is taking it s bit to far."

@RodsTheB commented:

"That's super dope breaking stereotypes and superstitions in a black community."

@nathinice__ said:

"She wanted to get everybody’s attention and she got it"

