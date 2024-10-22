Herman Mashaba has supported the Department of Home Affairs' decision to deport illegal foreigners

The department spent over R52 million in a few months to send foreigners back to their countries of birth

The EFF raised concern over the amount of money spent, saying it could have been better used

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has supported the idea of deporting illegal foreigners no matter the cost, but his statement has left South Africans divided. Image: Luba Lesolle/ ER Lombard.

Herman Mashaba’s latest social media post has left South Africans divided.

The ActionSA leader caused a debate online when he supported the idea of deporting all illegal foreigners, no matter the cost to the country.

Mashaba’s comments came after the EFF raised concerns about the amount of money spent on deporting illegal foreigners between April and August.

Government spends millions on deportation

The EFF recently expressed concern over the amount of money that was spent to send illegal foreigners back to their homes.

In a Q&A session in parliament, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber noted that 19,750 undocumented immigrants were sent back to their countries of origin. This cost the government over R52 million, a figure that didn’t sit well with the EFF.

“The department is spending excessive amounts of money on the deportation of illegal immigrants in just a few months. If we were to look at it over a period of five years, I'm convinced we would've spent a billion or more,” EFF MP Thapelo Mogale said.

He argued that the money could have been better spent on border management to prevent foreigners from getting into the country in the first place.

Mzansi divided by Mashaba’s comment

While Mashaba said that South Africa should not hesitate to deport illegal foreigners, social media users were split in their opinion of his statement.

@collenyiko said:

“Herman, would you rather spend 52 million on transporting people for a holiday at their homes, just to come back after a month, or fix the water crisis in Giyani, Pretoria? Or build a bridge for kids in EC? Is this how you think?”

@sibubrown agreed with Mashaba:

“I absolutely agree, Uncle Herm. It's a hefty price to pay in the immediate term. However, the savings in the long term would be even greater.”

@tambai_07 added:

“LoL, but that is not in the constitution ntate Mashaba. Remember, the legal system doesn't work on emotions 🤣🤣🤣 that's your emotional view and wishes.”

@afroghanga said:

“You are spot on Mr Mashaba. Our government has no issue spending millions of rands for blue light but has an issue with spending money to deport illegal immigrants. They have no issues with misusing millions of public funds but don't want to deport illegal immigrants. Strange.”

@Chi_fhiwa added:

“No point in spending R53 Million on deporting 20,000 illegals who can just return to SA anytime.”

@mokone_eddie:

“Sometimes, I just wonder how Mr Mashaba managed to run a business and got so rich!!🙄🙄🙄 Apparently, pouring water into a leaking bottomless bucket doesn’t click in your head at all, Morena?”

KZN pushes for deportation of undocumented foreigners

In a related article, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli made strong calls for illegal persons to be deported.

Briefly News reported that the premier made the call during a recent Reed Dance ceremony.

The premier stated that those who were deported should only be allowed back into the country under strict laws.

